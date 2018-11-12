This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
TheJournal.ie live: Join us as we interview Matt Cooper about all things Michael O'Leary and Ryanair

By Aoife Barry Monday 12 Nov 2018, 3:23 PM
RYANAIR’S MICHAEL O’LEARY needs little introduction. As one of Ireland’s wealthiest people, he’s been the subject of countless newspaper articles and opinion pieces. 

But do we really know the true Michael O’Leary, the man behind the no-frills approach, the low fares and the occasional media dramas?

One person that does know a lot about O’Leary is Today FM presenter Matt Cooper, who explores the recent tough times for the high-profile businessman in his book Michael O’Leary: Turbulent Times for the Man Who Made Ryanair.

On Wednesday evening, our news editor Sinéad O’Carroll will sit down with Matt Cooper for a live interview about the real Michael O’Leary and what we learn from the challenges – and wins – experienced by him and Ryanair. 

The event will take place at 7.30pm on Wednesday 14 November at Eason on O’Connell St, Dublin, and you can be there to hear it all.

It’s FREE but booking is essential – to book your ticket, simply click here.

Thanks to Eason and Penguin Ireland for collaborating with us on this event. 

Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

