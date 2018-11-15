May has secured Cabinet backing… but resignations among her ministers have swiftly followed.
THERESA MAY STRODE out of Downing Street last night with a simple message – Cabinet had agreed to the Brexit deal agreed with the EU, so MPs could either back her or risk no Brexit at all.
While news of the agreement was met with a warm reaction in Dublin and Brussels, it sparked fury among the Brexiteers – chiefly the DUP, who are currently supporting May’s government.
While Cabinet agreed to back May, it certainly wasn’t unanimous with resignations following swiftly this morning.
Join us for all the updates as the Brexit chaos develops throughout the day.
She says the deal will end “free movement once and for all”.
May is spinning this as a unique deal with the EU that no one else has, and that the NI backstop was the only way to secure the Brexit people wanted.
Given the resignations that have happened already, it remains to be seen how many share her view.
The UK-wide temporary customs arrangement safeguards the integrity of the UK, she says with one “ha” audible from somewhere in the house.
“If we choose the backstop, the withdrawal agreement is explicit that this is temporary… and there is also a mechanism by which the backstop could be terminated,” she says.
“The Brexit talks are about acting in the national interest. It’s about what I believe are the right choices, not the easy ones.”
She says ripping up the backstop would have been irresponsible to the people of Northern Ireland.
“By resolving this issue, we are able to move on to finalising an ambitious future partnership,” she adds.
She says the Irish border issue has an “insurance policy” – she’s talking about the backstop here.
“I do not pretend this has been a comfortable process,” she says.
This is an arrangement we both said we never want to have to use. While some pretend otherwise, there is no deal that delivers the Brexit deal people voted for without this insurance policy. The EU will not negotiate any future partnership without it.
She says the deal delivers in ways that people said “simply cannot be done”.
May says the deal reached is an ambitious one, better than what Norway or Canada have.
“The full legal text has now been agreed in principle,” she says. “We’ve secured the rights of the 3 million EU citizens living in the UK and the 1 million UK citizens in the EU.”
There’s a lot of heckling going on.
She says it’s “not the final deal” but a “draft treaty”.
She says it will ensure Britain leaves the EU in a “smooth and orderly way”.
Cue derisive laughter, and she pauses for a bit.
And here she is. May has begun her statement. Watch it here.
Overheard in Westminster…
The House of Commons is filling up. May’s statement due shortly.
They’re talking about something that’s not Brexit, but the din of chatter means few are listening.
And here’s Suella Braverman’s resignation letter.
She says: “Firstly, the proposed Northern Ireland backstop is not Brexit. It is not what the British people – or my constituents – voted for in 2016.”
This isn’t a bad gag, to be fair.
Another resignation – albeit not a senior one.
Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Department of Education Anne-Marie Trevelyan is gone.
She says the negotiations have been built on the UK “trying to appease the EU”.
Line up all your best Braverman puns, please.
Meanwhile, Theresa May has left Downing Street and is on her way to Westminster.
She’s due to address the House of Commons at 10.30am.
AND ANOTHER ONE GONE.
This time it’s Suella Braverman, a junior minister at the Brexit department.
Sky News has been slowly zooming in closer and closer to the 10 Downing Street for the past 20 minutes.
It’s slightly unnerving.
Who’s next to resign?
The BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg reckons it will be International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt.
Back home, the Northern Irish leaders of Sinn Féin, the Green Party and the SDLP have arrived at Government Buildings to speak to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
It doesn’t sound good when you put it like this, does it?
More on the possibility of a no confidence vote in May: Tory Brexiteer Anne Marie Morris has told the BBC she believes that 48 of her colleagues have written to the chair of the backbench 1922 committee calling for a no confidence vote.
It’s not enemies on all sides for May, however.
Health secretary Matt Hancock has told the Today programme that the agreement isn’t “perfect” but said it will be good for Britain.
“Everyone can find a point in this that they may disagree with, but you have got to look at the deal as a whole,” he said.
The first resignation this morning came from Northern Ireland Minister Shailesh Vara, by the way.
So that’s three now – Vara, Raab and McVey – with more expected to follow.
And another minister gone.
This time it’s Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Esther McVey.
“The deal you put before the Cabinet yesterday does not honour the result of the referendum,” she tells May in a letter.
“It also threatens the integrity of the United Kingdom, which as a Unionist is a risk I cannot be party to.”
The opposition Labour government have been sticking the knife in over Raab’s resignation, given he was the man in charge of leading the negotiations.
Owen Smith MP told the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire: “The very person who negotiated it and who ostensibly helped present it to the cabinet resigned. It is an extraordinary state of affairs.
The thing I think people need to remember from Theresa May’s speech last night is she conceded it is not a choice between no deal and this deal – it is a choice between no deal, this deal and not doing Brexit.
Speculation is rife on who may follow Raab out the exit door of Theresa May’s Cabinet.
UK political journalists reporting that as many as six could follow today.
That Theresa May statement is set to last an hour, according to the House of Commons Twitter page.
Rebellious Tory MPs are as dangerous to May’s chances of getting a vote on the Brexit deal passed in the House of Commons as opposition MPs are.
Soon after the prime minister’s announcement last night, there was soon talk of a vote of no confidence brewing against May.
What would be needed for that to happen?
In short, 48 letters of no confidence would need to be submitted to the House of Commons to trigger a vote on May’s leadership.
With the DUP helping to secure the government’s majority, May is in a very precarious position at present.
As you might expect, the UK papers have gone with their own idiosyncratic takes on the Brexit deal.
A defiant Daily Mail front page features a photo of May with the headline “I stand to fight” while The Guardian’s headline describes a “split nation”.
The most striking image today, however, can be found in The New European.
My colleague Cónal Thomas has more here.
The most senior resignation so far this morning has been Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab.
He’s actually been the head of the UK negotiating team since July, when he took the reins from previous minister David Davis.
Raab said today that the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presents a very real threat to the integrity of the UK and that an “indefinite” backstop arrangement meant the EU held a veto over the UK’s ability to exit.
“Today, I have resigned as Brexit Secretary. I cannot in good conscience support the terms proposed for our deal with the EU,” he said in a statement.
Theresa May is set to make a statement at 10.30am this morning, it has been confirmed.
Before we get into developments today, here’s a quick recap of what happened last night:
- After a lengthy Cabinet meeting, UK Prime Minister Theresa May emerged from Downing Street with the news that her Cabinet had backed the Brexit deal agreed with the EU.
- This was welcomed warmly by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier.
- It was not warmly received by the DUP and senior Tory Brexiteers such as Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees Mogg.
- The deal itself will see no hard border on the island of Ireland, and regulatory alignment for Northern Ireland until both sides agree a new deal
