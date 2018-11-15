THERESA MAY STRODE out of Downing Street last night with a simple message – Cabinet had agreed to the Brexit deal agreed with the EU, so MPs could either back her or risk no Brexit at all.

While news of the agreement was met with a warm reaction in Dublin and Brussels, it sparked fury among the Brexiteers – chiefly the DUP, who are currently supporting May’s government.

While Cabinet agreed to back May, it certainly wasn’t unanimous with resignations following swiftly this morning.

Join us for all the updates as the Brexit chaos develops throughout the day.