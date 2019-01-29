UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that an approved amendment could force the EU to change the Brexit deal rejected by MPs.
TONIGHT, THE UK parliament will have the chance to vote on seven proposed amendments to Theresa May’s defeated Withdrawal Agreement.
British Prime Minister’s Brexit deal was rejected by 230 votes two weeks ago; MPs are now trying to take over the Brexit process from May’s government, and dictate what happens next.
Some of the amendments – such as the Brady amendment and the Malthouse amendment – propose changes to the Irish backstop, which the Irish government previously described as a watertight guarantee from the British government that a hard border would not reappear on the island of Ireland because of Brexit.
Speaking of the Irish Government, our political correspondent Christina Finn has the latest from the Cabinet meeting – Leo had a chat with Theresa May today.
In relation to the votes in Westminster, the government is holding its cards close to its chest, with the government spokesperson stating they will allow Westminster “take its course” this evening.
Once the votes have taken place, a statement from the Irish government is expected to follow. Leo Varadkar received communications by phone today from Theresa May, which was described as “brief” and merely outlined that further communications by way of a phone call will take place later this evening.
It is understood the Taoiseach has been waiting to hear from the UK Prime Minister for about a week, before those brief communications were received today. The government spokesperson said: “Everyone would like to see clarity.”
However, he added that the Irish government’s position remains the same – “there is only one deal on the table – the withdrawal agreement – that remains the EU position as well”.
He added that no one has come up with an alternative to the backstop.
MP for Wycombe Steve Baker has said on behalf of the ERG:
We have collectively agreed to support Brady on the basis of the Prime Minister’s promises, especially reopening the Withdrawal Agreement, and that the backstop is only the worst problem.
The Irish government won’t be happy with that.
Just as voting starts – staunch Brexiteers have turned heads elsewhere.
The ERG group, which includes senior pro-Brexit MPs such as Jacob Rees-Mogg, has announced that it will back the Brady amendment.
A reminder of what that is:
At end, add “and requires the Northern Ireland backstop to be replaced with alternative arrangements to avoid a hard border; supports leaving the European Union with a deal and would therefore support the Withdrawal Agreement subject to this change”.
MPs have begun voting on Jeremy Corbyn’s amendment (a), which “requires ministers to secure sufficient time for the UK Parliament to consider and vote on options to prevent the UK leaving the EU without a ratified Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration”.
Among the most likely to be approved are two on the Irish backstop:
- the Brady amendment (n), which proposes to replace the backstop with unspecified “alternative arrangements”
- The second is the Malthouse amendment, which has the approval of the DUP.
Another amendment on the backstop, amendment (k), proposes that it “will not approve a Withdrawal Agreement which includes a Northern Ireland backstop”.
It’s also not certain that all seven amendments chosen by House Speaker John Bercow will be voted on tonight.
On the day that the Withdrawal Agreement was historically defeated, just three of the four amendments were voted on, as those who introduced the amendments chose not to put them forward for a vote.
The one amendment that was voted on – one that would give the UK the power to withdraw from the Irish backstop unilaterally – was rejected by 600 votes to 24.
Before we begin, let’s talk about the amendments on offer, and why they’re politically powerful, but carry no legal clout.
There is no obligation for any amendments that are approved tonight to be adopted by the UK government – but it could put pressure on the European Union to tweak the deal in order to avoid the UK “crashing out”.
This is despite reports from Brexit correspondent Tony Connolly reporting this evening that Jean-Claude Juncker told Theresa May at 12pm today there would be no reopening of the Irish backstop or the Withdrawal Agreement.
