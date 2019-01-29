TONIGHT, THE UK parliament will have the chance to vote on seven proposed amendments to Theresa May’s defeated Withdrawal Agreement.

British Prime Minister’s Brexit deal was rejected by 230 votes two weeks ago; MPs are now trying to take over the Brexit process from May’s government, and dictate what happens next.

Some of the amendments – such as the Brady amendment and the Malthouse amendment – propose changes to the Irish backstop, which the Irish government previously described as a watertight guarantee from the British government that a hard border would not reappear on the island of Ireland because of Brexit.

