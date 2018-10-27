GOOD MORNING. WELL, we already have a good indication of who the President of Ireland will be for the next seven years, with exit polls indicating Michael D Higgins has been re-elected with 55% of the vote.

The official result of the vote will become more clear as we move through the day. Last time the final result was not announced until 9pm, so we may have a bit of a wait.

And don’t forget the blasphemy referendum – both exit polls last night had it passing by a significant majority. The counting of this vote will only start once centres have finished their presidential count.

The first boxes have now been opened, so stick with us and we’ll bring you the latest as we get it throughout the day.