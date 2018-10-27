This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
GOOD MORNING. WELL, we already have a good indication of who the President of Ireland will be for the next seven years, with exit polls indicating Michael D Higgins has been re-elected with 55% of the vote.

The official result of the vote will become more clear as we move through the day. Last time the final result was not announced until 9pm, so we may have a bit of a wait. 

And don’t forget the blasphemy referendum – both exit polls last night had it passing by a significant majority. The counting of this vote will only start once centres have finished their presidential count.

The first boxes have now been opened, so stick with us and we’ll bring you the latest as we get it throughout the day. 

“More spoilt votes than votes for Gavin Duffy.” Oh dear.

With 80% of the boxes tallied in Wicklow, 63% have voted for Michael D Higgins, and 17% for Peter Casey.

In a distant third is Liadh Ní Riada on 5.8%, Seán Gallagher is on 6%, Joan Freeman is on 5.3% and Gavin Duffy is on 2.1%.

Seán Gallagher has released a statement congratulating Michael D Higgins.

Tallies in Donegal are still showing strong support for Peter Casey – stronger than for Michael D Higgins:

Gemma O’Doherty has weighed in on the voters who wrote her name on their ballots.

We’ve just heard from the Convention Centre that there were 20 ballot papers with her name written on them in one box from Terenure in South Dublin alone.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, speaking to RTÉ’s Marian Finucane, said she believes the party “fielded the best candidate in the election”. 

She also spoke of how Liadh Ní Riada brought discussions to this campaign that would not have been there if she had not taken part:

“It would be irresponsible not to talk about Irish unity. I dearly wish for unionists to be part of that conversation.”

Image from iOS Mary Lou McDonald speaking to reporters at the Covention Centre in Dublin earlier. Source: Cónal Thomas/TheJournal.ie

When asked whether she would be blamed for Ní Riada’s poor performance, she said:

“I’m tempted to be flippant and say I get the blame for everything.”

When asked whether he would welcome Peter Casey as a Fianna Fáil candidate in the future, he said: “I don’t see him joining Fianna Fáil”.

Peter Casey in an earlier interview said he was considering joining a political party, or forming his own. 

 

When he was pushed to answer whether Casey would be welcome in the party.  Martin said “No.”

“We need to see the policy issues: this morning he said that he was a socialist and capitalist in the one sentence.”

Micheál Martin has told Newstalk that Michael D Higgins was the dominant personality in the election.

He said that the Peter Casey vote surge represents a dissatisfaction with housing rural Ireland, broadband, and young people’s access to education.

There’s no point having an election for the sake of it… if you think the incumbent is doing a good job.

On Peter Casey’s success considering the last post put his popularity at 1%, Martin said: “It goes to show you can’t trust opinion polls.”

Gavin Duffy, speaking to Newstalk’s Pat Kenny, acknowledged that as a candidate he “didn’t perform”. 

He also said that having four business people in the race, three of them former reality TV stars, “diluted the votes”. 

Duffy however insists he doesn’t think his media training business which provides coaching services will suffer as a result of his performance. 

Activist Eileen Ní Fhloinn, writing for TheJournal.ie today, says this is “a worrying time for Travellers”.

“Is every fifth person I meet a Traveller hater?” she asks.

My community was once welcomed into communities, we brought our tinsmith skills, our poetry, our stories and songs. Sadly Irish society changed; it has become obsessed with wealth and property and that property is worth more than the life of any Traveller. 

Read more from Eileen here.

Our reporter Nicky Ryan is at Dublin Castle. Possibly the only person at Dublin Castle if this photo is anything to go by:

It will get much busier there later though, and Nicky will be bringing us the latest, as will our political reporter Christina Finn who will be shortly joining him there.

More than half the boxes in Cavan/Monaghan are open now and Michael D Higgins is in the lead, followed by Peter Casey:

No tallies in Mayo unfortunately but indications are that Higgins is the frontrunner there too:

And we have 60% of boxes open in Wicklow:

 

Cónal has also give us some more detail about spoiled votes: 

“At the bottom of each clipboard sits the ‘spoiled votes’ box where markers tick off how many invalid votes have been counted.

With just over two hours of counting complete, we’re told that so far we’ve had a “Gemma O’Doherty” and a handful of “No abortion” messages scrawled across ballot papers.

“Bobby Sands” has featured too here this morning as have some, we’re told, “tastefully” drawn male body parts.

“Dustin the Turkey” is always a feature on election days, one counter tells us.

“Another says they have seen anti-traveller comments written above Peter Casey on the ballot paper.”

Cónal has the latest tally from Dublin South-Central, where Higgins is at 63% with 40% of boxes open. 

Some different results in other areas of the country, however.

This is a curious trend popping up in a few places across the country:

Michael D Higgins’ campaign team are obviously happy campers today.

Annie Hoey told RTÉ that the team is “seeing what we were hoping to see” 

She credited his success to his “inclusive, diverse” campaign. 

Hoey also said that on the doorsteps, people were not raising issues like Áras expenses, rather they were “talking about what a strong leader he is”. 

Just to add to the spoiled votes, our reporter Cónal Thomas at the Convention Centre in Dublin said he’s been told of others with “Bobby Sands” and “Gemma O’Doherty” on them.

O’Doherty, of course, had hoped to gain enough local authority support to make it onto the ballot but was unsuccessful. 

Early tallies have placed Donegal as a possible outlier, but counting has only been going on for two hours. 

Speaking to our reporter Aisling O’Rourke this morning, Martin Collins of Pavee Point said he totally rejected Peter Casey’s comments.

“I am jubilant that Michael D Higgins has been re-elected as a President who has symbolised inclusion equality and respect during his term in office.”

“The people have spoken and said racism division and hatred has no place in the Irish democratic process. It will not be tolerated.”

The Pavee Point spokesperson, responding to Casey’s personal attack on him this morning, said he has “represented his community at national and international level for several decades and will continue to do so”.

Early indications are that the exit polls are spot on. And that turnout is as low as we’ve been expecting…

 

 

Kathleen Lawrence of Pavee Point has been speaking to Morning Ireland. She, not surprisingly, disagrees with Casey’s view on how he managed to move into second place.

“There is no way he would have jumped from 1% to 20% without making those comments about Travellers and people on welfare. It’s a very worrying development in Irish politics that he used negative election stuff from America and brought it to Ireland – and used the race card,” she said.

kathleen Kathleen Lawrence said it was disheartening to see the exit poll results. Source: RTÉ News

All he has done is made the country more divisive.

Lawrence said it was “disheartening” to see the jump in support after Casey’s comments.

I am very proud to be Irish but also very proud to say I’m an Irish Traveller. It’s a shame and a disgrace that he feels it’s okay to turn around and say we shouldn’t be recognised for who we are.

She said the media needs to realise that it “can be manipulated” into giving space to anti-Traveller rhetoric “just by giving the news”.

Peter Casey back on the radio again there – this time with RTÉ. When asked whether he thought his comments about the Traveller Community gave him that last minute bump, he said: “No, absolutely not.”

He said those comments had “nothing to do with” his surge in popularity.

It was the fact that I pointed out that middle Ireland, people who get up in the morning and get out to work, they’re just feeling tired. They’re feeling nobody is listening to them.

Source: RTÉ News

He has indicated that this isn’t the last we will be seeing him him. He won’t be drawn on whether he’ll run in the next general election but he said he will do something that “makes a difference”.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty has been speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland about his party’s candidate Liadh Ní Riada.

He said he is disappointed about the exit poll results, but he thinks Sinn Féin made the right call.

Doherty also said that one feature Ní Riada introduced to the debate was discussion about Irish unity. He said there were discussions in the debates that would have have happened without her participation.

We’ve been hearing from our reporter Cónal Thomas, who is at the Convention Centre in Dublin. He said counting kicked off at 9am sharp and “is going at a steady clip”.

“There are over 200 (217 to be exact) counters here today checking ballot papers. Boxes still being opened.”

The first appearance by Peter Casey this morning on Newstalk with Pat Kenny. He said his campaign team asked him to pull out of the race after the first week of campaigning.

He said the vote is just a “little blip in the road”. He’s promised to campaign heavily to create mandatory retirement at the age of 80 for politicians.

Casey also ruled out running for local elections as “that’s too much hard work”.

We’re going to take quite a long time, probably till lunchtime to decide what to do next.

Referring to the exit polls showing President Micheal D Higgins has won the election Casey said: “By the way this isn’t over yet.”

Source: Newstalk

On his comments about Travellers during the election campaign: “I regret not coming down harder on Martin Collins – he’s the person responsible for showing leadership at Pavee Point, he’s a disgrace.”

When asked whether he felt like he had stoked up anti-Traveller sentiment, he responded: “I brought to the fore something that was there already.”

Our reporter Cónal Thomas is at the Convention Centre in Dublin – he told us counting is just about to get underway.

Source: Cónal Thomas/TheJournal.ie

Source: Cónal Thomas/TheJournal.ie

Let’s talk about turnout. 

crowd Source: Giphy

The previous presidential election in 2011 had a turnout of 56.1%. It looks to be quite a bit lower than that this time around.

Some polling stations in Dublin at 7.30pm yesterday were reporting it to be in the mid-30s. 

Commentators have predicted a turnout of under 50% nationally. More than 3.2 million people were entitled to vote yesterday. 

The exit polls for the blasphemy referendum are suggesting a significant Yes vote.

Source: RTÉ News

Remember if these results are accurate, the Constitution will be changed to remove the offence of blasphemy. 

There has been a lot of discussion overnight about the man expected to come in second place. Peter Casey surged from 1% just two weeks ago to an expected 21% if the exit polls are accurate.

During that time, Casey was accused of racism for several comments he made about the Travelling Community.

This jump in support after the controversial comments is likely to be the major talking point today. 

The exit poll results suggest that Michael D Higgins will be elected on the first count.

We’ll have the first boxes opened from 9am this morning at the 28 count centres across the country. The first job will be to determine the quota – the number of votes required to be elected president is 50% of the total valid poll plus one vote.

Seven years ago, Higgins reached the quota and was elected after the fourth count.

Source: presidentialelection.ie

For more on how the count will work, read this from our reporter Rónán Duffy.

In the hours after the exit polls were released Gavin Duffy was the only one to acknowledge them. 

People responding to his comments last night gave him credit for his campaign and his “dignified” response to the expected results.

Let’s start with the exit polls from last night. The Irish Times poll results were:

  • Michel D Higgins – 56%
  • Peter Casey – 21%
  • Liadh Ní Riada – 8%
  • Sean Gallagher – 7%
  • Joan Freeman – 6%
  • Gavin Duffy – 2%

An RTÉ exit poll had similar results:

Source: RTÉ News

If these polls are correct, the vote for Michael D Higgins could be the largest ever first preference vote in a presidential election.

