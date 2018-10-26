THE POLLS IN the presidential election and blasphemy referendum opened at 7am.

Incumbent Michael D Higgins is seeking reelection, with five other candidates in the running: Liadh Ní Ríada, Sean Gallagher, Joan Freeman, Peter Casey and Gavin Duffy.

Opinion polls have consistently placed Higgins as the favourite – with close to 70% support.

The electorate is also getting the chance to vote on whether to keep the offence of blasphemy in our constitution.

We’ll have all the updates here throughout the morning, as the nation decides.