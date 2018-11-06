This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 6 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Liveblog

10,952 Views 17 Comments
Share

Welcome to the US Midterms, ladies and gents.

Gráinne Ní Aodha here at the helm of a liveblog that will bring you through this fascinating US election that’s being viewed as a test of Donald Trump’s presidency.

We’ll be bringing you explanations on what’s happening, the states worth watching, tidbits from all corners of the US, as well as reaction from here in Ireland to the results.

Polls begin to close from 6pm, or 11pm Irish time: we’ll be with you from now until 6am (tips on staying alert are welcome).

Do you have your own analysis to give? Send it on to me at grainne@thejournal.ie, or tweet anything interesting you spot to @GAodha.

As we wait for the first few results to pour in, and what they might mean, here’s an interesting insight into what is influencing people’s vote: a significant 1-in-6 voters say this is the first midterm election they’re voting in.

There’s reportedly been an historic turnout for a midterm election in the early ballot votes – let’s see if that translates in how people voted today.

Fianna Fáil Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee has asked when we’ll know if the Democrat candidate running for a Senate seat in Texas, Beto O’Rourke, has won.

Polls close in Texas at 8pm, or 1am Irish time. If Republican Ted Cruz keeps the lead he’s had in the polls, we won’t be waiting long for a result.

Quick recap on the US Congress before results start pouring in:

The House of Representatives has 435 seats, and the Republicans have the majority currently. The Democrats need to retain the 193 seats they have, and win an extra 24 seats to overturn that. They’re expected to get an increase between 30-35 seats.

The Senate has 100 seats, but there are just 35 seats available in this Midterm, and 26 of those were held by the Dems, with 9 held by Republicans. 

Another bit of info for ya: 10 of those 26 Democratic seats are in states that Trump won in 2016 election. So the Republicans are expected to hold their majority in the Senate – and possibly increase it by two seats.

As we edge into Oscar awards season territory, here’s a script we could sink our teeth into: Alaska’s two Midterm races, for governor and their one House seat, are tied together by “a plane crash, a knife-wielding congressman, and a common theme: women having unprecedented impacts on every race”.

Oscar in the bag.

giphy (2)

If you’re not waiting up all night, here are a couple of key contests to watch out for if you happen to wake up in the middle of the night:

The Texas Senate: Republican Ted Cruz vs Democrat Beto O’Rourke

Fourth-generation Irishman Beto O’Rourke has built up a quite a following and is seen as the first proper contender to dethrone Cruz from his stint in a Republican stronghold. The last time a Dem won a seat in the senate in Texas was in the 1980s.

At the moment, Cruz has a seven point lead and is leading consistently. Turnout will be crucial here.

The Nevada Senate – Republican Dean Heller vs Democrat Jacky Rosen

Heller was described recently by The Guardian newspaper as “the most vulnerable Republican incumbent”. He once hosted a campaign rally at a Vegas gun store. 

His opponent Jacky Rosen is a first term congresswoman who is hoping to capitalise on the strong vote for Hillary Clinton in the State two years ago. There’s only two points between them; just 20,000 votes separated Clinton and Trump in 2016.

It’s also going to be the greatest barometer on whether people are happy with Donald Trump as their president.

Donald Trump Source: Evan Vucci

So what’s all the fuss about anyway? Why do we in Ireland care about the results in the US? Three reasons:

  • If the Democrats take control of the House of Representatives (the US Dáil), it will make passing legislation much more difficult for Trump.
  • If the Democrats take control of the Senate, it means they’ll have the power to black the appointments of Supreme Court judges, and control impeachment outcomes.
  • If Republicans lose their majority in the House, it will be the first time voters show their lack of confidence in him – how will he react to that?

We’ve actually explored that last point in this piece > Donald Trump is obsessed with ‘winning’, so what would losing the midterms mean for him?

There will be a lot of comparisons between this Midterm and the 2016 election.

Right now, it’s expected that the Democrats will “flip the House” – meaning take the majority that the Republicans have held up until now.

They need 218 seats in the House for a majority – at the moment almost all predictions see them achieving that (including Fox News).

But we’ve been here before.

And that’s quite a significant part of this election: turnout.

Historically, turnout is much lower during the midterms than in presidential elections. In the 2014 midterms, just 36.4% of Americans registered to vote used it – that’s the lowest turnout since the end of the second World War.

It was 40% in the 2010 midterms, and 58.1% in the 2016 US election.

Also, traditionally, Republicans are more likely to vote in the midterms – meaning if we see a turnout higher than the mid-40s, that indicates Democrats are turning up to vote.

One of the most interesting parts of this US election so far has been the huge emphasis on urging people to vote – by celebrities.

Actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, musician Taylor Swift and the Rock are among the US stars telling people to use their vote today.

The Rock Source: Instagram

Fun.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Train in Australia travels for 92 kilometres with no driver before being derailed
    47,649  26
    2
    		'Rough sleeper' found dead on Dublin City Centre street
    45,155  50
    3
    		Laois man who won €57k on Winning Streak to use money on medical care for ill daughter
    30,207  19
    Fora
    1
    		Penneys' owner will keep shunning online shopping so it can drive social media 'mania'
    11,718  0
    2
    		Heineken warned that new alcohol laws will make Ireland ‘less attractive’ for foreign investment
    699  0
    3
    		Google's latest Dublin docklands property play includes space for 700 extra staff
    286  0
    The42
    1
    		Nigerian-eligible Southampton teenager among four new call-ups in Ireland squad
    34,561  46
    2
    		Aidan O'Brien's Cliffs of Moher suffers fatal injury at the Melbourne Cup
    31,947  49
    3
    		As it happened: Red Star Belgrade vs Liverpool, Champions League
    29,767  25
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Victoria Beckham posted a surprising statement in response to the Spice Girls reunion...it's The Dredge
    12,469  3
    2
    		Everything you need to know about 'slow dating', the latest dating app trend
    5,680  0
    3
    		The Supervet rescued a wayward swan causing mayhem amid Dublin traffic today
    5,649  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    'The worst part of it all was being told our son was a torso in a suitcase'
    'The worst part of it all was being told our son was a torso in a suitcase'
    Friend convicted of murdering Kenneth O'Brien and dismembering his body with a chainsaw
    Horse trader jailed for 9 years for rape of teenage girl who worked for him
    HSE
    Nurses and doctors should not be on Christmas holidays in the first weeks of January - Taoiseach
    Nurses and doctors should not be on Christmas holidays in the first weeks of January - Taoiseach
    Nurses and midwives to vote on all-out strike action
    Simon Harris on criticism from ex-HSE chief: 'I will never apologise for holding people to account'
    GARDAí
    Alleged IRA bomber told gardaÃ­ he believed 'DUP and not the DPP' decided to charge him over 1972 bombing
    Alleged IRA bomber told gardaí he believed 'DUP and not the DPP' decided to charge him over 1972 bombing
    Gardaí issue urgent appeal for info as house searched in Giedre Raguckaite murder probe
    'Nobody would try this if there was a garda station': Three businesses hit in morning raids in Stepaside
    DUBLIN
    'Rough sleeper' found dead on Dublin City Centre street
    'Rough sleeper' found dead on Dublin City Centre street
    All-Ireland champions Dublin and Meath to face off in fundraiser for injured Liverpool fan
    Big switch! Ex-Mayo ladies football boss named new Dublin camogie manager

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie