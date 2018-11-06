Welcome to the US Midterms, ladies and gents.

Gráinne Ní Aodha here at the helm of a liveblog that will bring you through this fascinating US election that’s being viewed as a test of Donald Trump’s presidency.

We’ll be bringing you explanations on what’s happening, the states worth watching, tidbits from all corners of the US, as well as reaction from here in Ireland to the results.

Polls begin to close from 6pm, or 11pm Irish time: we’ll be with you from now until 6am (tips on staying alert are welcome).

Do you have your own analysis to give? Send it on to me at grainne@thejournal.ie, or tweet anything interesting you spot to @GAodha.