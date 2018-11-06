There’s that same ‘blue wave’ certainty that we heard in 2016 – will it be right this time?
Welcome to the US Midterms, ladies and gents.
Gráinne Ní Aodha here at the helm of a liveblog that will bring you through this fascinating US election that’s being viewed as a test of Donald Trump’s presidency.
We’ll be bringing you explanations on what’s happening, the states worth watching, tidbits from all corners of the US, as well as reaction from here in Ireland to the results.
Polls begin to close from 6pm, or 11pm Irish time: we’ll be with you from now until 6am (tips on staying alert are welcome).
A handy map for results: when polls close across the US, via Politico.
As we wait for the first few results to pour in, and what they might mean, here’s an interesting insight into what is influencing people’s vote: a significant 1-in-6 voters say this is the first midterm election they’re voting in.
There’s reportedly been an historic turnout for a midterm election in the early ballot votes – let’s see if that translates in how people voted today.
A sea of red and blue on all screens in US newsrooms..
Fianna Fáil Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee has asked when we’ll know if the Democrat candidate running for a Senate seat in Texas, Beto O’Rourke, has won.
Polls close in Texas at 8pm, or 1am Irish time. If Republican Ted Cruz keeps the lead he’s had in the polls, we won’t be waiting long for a result.
Quick recap on the US Congress before results start pouring in:
The House of Representatives has 435 seats, and the Republicans have the majority currently. The Democrats need to retain the 193 seats they have, and win an extra 24 seats to overturn that. They’re expected to get an increase between 30-35 seats.
The Senate has 100 seats, but there are just 35 seats available in this Midterm, and 26 of those were held by the Dems, with 9 held by Republicans.
Another bit of info for ya: 10 of those 26 Democratic seats are in states that Trump won in 2016 election. So the Republicans are expected to hold their majority in the Senate – and possibly increase it by two seats.
CSPAN, the US version of Oireachtas TV, has given us these handy graphics of when the polls close. In short, we’ll get the first results from the east of the country, and the last from the west.
The first polls in Indiana and Kentucky have now closed.
As we edge into Oscar awards season territory, here’s a script we could sink our teeth into: Alaska’s two Midterm races, for governor and their one House seat, are tied together by “a plane crash, a knife-wielding congressman, and a common theme: women having unprecedented impacts on every race”.
This is interesting. The Spanish for “Where to vote” is trending on Google in the US.
If you’re not waiting up all night, here are a couple of key contests to watch out for if you happen to wake up in the middle of the night:
The Texas Senate: Republican Ted Cruz vs Democrat Beto O’Rourke
Fourth-generation Irishman Beto O’Rourke has built up a quite a following and is seen as the first proper contender to dethrone Cruz from his stint in a Republican stronghold. The last time a Dem won a seat in the senate in Texas was in the 1980s.
At the moment, Cruz has a seven point lead and is leading consistently. Turnout will be crucial here.
The Nevada Senate – Republican Dean Heller vs Democrat Jacky Rosen
Heller was described recently by The Guardian newspaper as “the most vulnerable Republican incumbent”. He once hosted a campaign rally at a Vegas gun store.
His opponent Jacky Rosen is a first term congresswoman who is hoping to capitalise on the strong vote for Hillary Clinton in the State two years ago. There’s only two points between them; just 20,000 votes separated Clinton and Trump in 2016.
- More on this in this piece > Head to head: Seven interesting races to watch in the US midterms
It’s also going to be the greatest barometer on whether people are happy with Donald Trump as their president.
So what’s all the fuss about anyway? Why do we in Ireland care about the results in the US? Three reasons:
- If the Democrats take control of the House of Representatives (the US Dáil), it will make passing legislation much more difficult for Trump.
- If the Democrats take control of the Senate, it means they’ll have the power to black the appointments of Supreme Court judges, and control impeachment outcomes.
- If Republicans lose their majority in the House, it will be the first time voters show their lack of confidence in him – how will he react to that?
We’ve actually explored that last point in this piece > Donald Trump is obsessed with ‘winning’, so what would losing the midterms mean for him?
For those stressed out about the results, keep this ‘The Calm Place’ piece by the New York Times is a must: it plays soothing gifs of fields, gives you breathing exercises, and lets you pet a 3D dog. Vital reading.
There will be a lot of comparisons between this Midterm and the 2016 election.
Right now, it’s expected that the Democrats will “flip the House” – meaning take the majority that the Republicans have held up until now.
They need 218 seats in the House for a majority – at the moment almost all predictions see them achieving that (including Fox News).
But we’ve been here before.
And that’s quite a significant part of this election: turnout.
Historically, turnout is much lower during the midterms than in presidential elections. In the 2014 midterms, just 36.4% of Americans registered to vote used it – that’s the lowest turnout since the end of the second World War.
It was 40% in the 2010 midterms, and 58.1% in the 2016 US election.
Also, traditionally, Republicans are more likely to vote in the midterms – meaning if we see a turnout higher than the mid-40s, that indicates Democrats are turning up to vote.
- More on that in our piece here > Republicans and Democrats trying to win hearts and minds – but would a high turnout benefit Trump?
One of the most interesting parts of this US election so far has been the huge emphasis on urging people to vote – by celebrities.
Actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, musician Taylor Swift and the Rock are among the US stars telling people to use their vote today.
