Digger smashes through front of Travelodge hotel in Liverpool

A DIGGER WAS driven through the front of a Travelodge hotel yesterday afternoon in Liverpool, just a few weeks before it was due to open for the first time.

Footage taken at the scene shows the digger mounting the steps in front of the hotel and crashing through the entrance.

Once inside the reception, it proceeded to crash through the front desk and extensive damage was caused to the building.

Merseyside Police confirmed it was investigating the incident, and said one man was injured during the incident.

It said in a statement: “A report was received shortly before 3pm that the digger was being driven into the entrance of the Travelodge building in the Liverpool Innovation Park.

The driver then left the vehicle and made off on foot in the direction of Edge Lane.

“One man experienced eye irritation due to exposure to diesel and was treated at the scene by North West Ambulance Service. It is not believed anyone else was injured during the incident.”

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Services attended to ensure the site was safe.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the alleged perpetrator, amid claims that it was a disgruntled worker who was owed money in wages, the Liverpool Echo reported.

The fundraising page alleges that the worker was owed £600 and, at the time of writing, it has raised £690.

The Travelodge website describes the new premises on Edge Lane as “within the bustling business and just 15 minutes drive from central Liverpool”.

“This new hotel is bookable for stays from 18/2/19,” it adds.