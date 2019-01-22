Poll: Should a living wage be introduced in Ireland?

ALDI IS SET to become the first supermarket in Ireland to pay a living wage.

An EU report last year recommended that an appropriate living wage for Ireland is €11.60 per hour. €11.90 will be the base hourly pay for Aldi workers from February onwards.

A living wage is a wage which makes possible a minimum acceptable standard of living. The minimum wage in Ireland is €9.80 per hour.

A number of other companies pay a living wage and there have been calls for more to follow suit, but some businesses may not be able to afford this.

