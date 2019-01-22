This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should a living wage be introduced in Ireland?

€11.60 per hour has been recommended as an appropriate living wage.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 22 Jan 2019, 10:28 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Vladyslav Starozhylov
Image: Shutterstock/Vladyslav Starozhylov

ALDI IS SET to become the first supermarket in Ireland to pay a living wage.

An EU report last year recommended that an appropriate living wage for Ireland is €11.60 per hour. €11.90 will be the base hourly pay for Aldi workers from February onwards.

A living wage is a wage which makes possible a minimum acceptable standard of living. The minimum wage in Ireland is €9.80 per hour.

A number of other companies pay a living wage and there have been calls for more to follow suit, but some businesses may not be able to afford this.

We want to know what you tink: Should a living wage be introduced across the board in Ireland?


Poll Results:





Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

