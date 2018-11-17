This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 17 November, 2018
Photos: London bridges reopen after 85 people arrested over climate change protests

Hundreds of protesters blocked bridges across the UK capital today.

By AFP Saturday 17 Nov 2018, 7:12 PM
40 minutes ago 1,396 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4345418

Rebellion Day environmental protest Source: John Stillwell/PA Images

HUNDREDS OF CLIMATE change protesters blocked London bridges today demanding a dramatic new environmental policy.

Sit-down demonstrators blocked five bridges over the River Thames in the city centre, including Westminster Bridge next to the Houses of Parliament.

Rebellion Day environmental protest Source: John Stillwell/PA Images

“We’ve basically got three demands,” said Gail Bradbrook, one of the organisers.

One is that the government have to tell the truth. People think that climate change is something happening to somebody else at some other time, but it’s coming home.

Rebellion Day environmental protest Source: PA Images

“We need to go to net zero carbon really quickly. And we’re also asking for a people’s assembly so people can decide how the change happens.”

Demonstrators held placards reading “Stop climate breakdown”, “Climate change equals mass murder”, “Climate crisis is a health crisis. Act now” and “Denial is not a policy”.

Rebellion Day environmental protest Source: John Stillwell/PA Images

The police said the demonstrations were impeding Londoners and the emergency services from using the bridges.

The protests began early today, but the bridges hadn’t fully reopened until after 4pm.

Rebellion Day environmental protest Source: John Stillwell/PA Images

A Met Police spokesperson said: “The number of arrests as a result of today’s demonstration stands at 85 – predominantly obstruction of the Highway Act, some Bail Act offences and others.”

 © AFP 2018 

