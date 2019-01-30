Government pledges £1m to redevelop London Irish Centre to help 'serve diverse needs' of community

THE IRISH GOVERNMENT has announced it will pledge £1m towards the redevelopment of the London Irish Centre in Camden, London.

Plans to redevelop the building were announced today, and revealed the centre would be redeveloped into a world-class facility following a fundraising campaign last year.

The centre was first opened in 1955 to meet the needs of new Irish emigrants to the English capital, and became a significant social and cultural venue for the Irish community in London.

It has continued to act as a flagship Irish cultural centre and presents a year-round programme of Irish artists, while complementing the work of other organisations in London that help to promote Irish arts and culture.

Announcing the funding at an event at the Barbican in London, Minister for Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan paid tribute to the “great heart” of the centre.

“This investment is indicative of our belief that it is critical for us to maintain and build on our strong cultural relations with Britain,” she said.

She added that the new building would reflect “the national self-confidence Ireland possesses” and a desire to promote the interests of Ireland on the world stage