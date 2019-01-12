This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 12 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Government shutdown becomes longest in US history

The shutdown has entered its 22nd day – eclipsing a 21-day shutdown under Bill Clinton.

By AFP Saturday 12 Jan 2019, 7:53 AM
25 minutes ago 1,046 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4436584
US President Donald Trump
Image: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Press Association Images
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump
Image: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Press Association Images

THE US GOVERNMENT shutdown that has left 800,000 federal employees without salaries as a result of President Donald Trump’s row with Democrats over building a Mexico border wall entered a record 22nd day today.

The Democrats’ refusal to approve $5.7 billion (about €5 billion) demanded by Trump for the wall project has paralysed Washington, with the president retaliating by refusing to sign off on budgets for swaths of government departments unrelated to the dispute.

As a result, workers as diverse as FBI agents, air traffic controllers and museum staff did not receive pay cheques yesterday. 

The partial shutdown of the government became the longest on record at midnight (5am Irish time), when it overtook the 21-day stretch in 1995-1996, under Democratic president Bill Clinton.

Trump yesterday backed off on a series of previous threats to end the deadlock by declaring a national emergency and attempting to secure the funds without congressional approval.

“I’m not going to do it so fast,” he said at a White House meeting.

Trump described an emergency declaration as the “easy way out” and said Congress had to step up to the responsibility of approving the $5.7 billion.

“If they can’t do it … I will declare a national emergency. I have the absolute right,” he insisted.

Until now, Trump had suggested numerous times that he was getting closer to taking the controversial decision.

Only minutes earlier, powerful Republican ally Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted after talks with Trump: “Mr. President, Declare a national emergency NOW.”

It was not clear what made Trump change course.

But Trump himself acknowledged in the White House meeting that an attempt to claim emergency powers would likely end up in legal battles going all the way to the Supreme Court.

Opponents say that a unilateral move by the president over the sensitive border issue would be constitutional overreach and set a dangerous precedent in similar controversies.

‘Under siege’ 

The standoff has turned into a test of political ego, particularly for Trump, who came into office boasting of his deal making powers and making an aggressive border policy the keystone of his nationalist agenda.

Democrats, meanwhile, seem determined at all costs to prevent a president who relishes campaign rally chants of “build the wall!” from getting a win.

Both Democrats and Republicans agree that the US-Mexican frontier presents major challenges, ranging from the hyper-violent Mexican drug trade to the plight of asylum seekers and poor migrants seeking new lives in the world’s richest country.

There’s also little debate that border walls are needed: about a third of the frontier is already fenced off.

But Trump has turned his single-minded push for more walls into a political crusade seen by opponents as a stunt to stoke xenophobia in his right-wing voter base, while wilfully ignoring the border’s complex realities.

For Trump, who visited the Texas border with Mexico on Thursday, the border situation amounts to an invasion by criminals that can only be solved by more walls.

Related Read

09.01.19 Explainer: Who's to blame for the US shutdown and is there an end in sight?

“We have a country that’s under siege,” he told the local officials in the White House.

Some studies show that illegal immigrants generally commit fewer crimes than people born in the United States, although not everyone agrees on this.

More certain is that while narcotics do enter the country across remote sections of the border, most are sneaked through heavily guarded checkpoints in vehicles, the government’s own Drug Enforcement Administration said in a 2017 report.

It said that most smuggling is done “through US ports of entry (POEs) in passenger vehicles with concealed compartments or commingled with legitimate goods on tractor trailers.”

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader in the House of Representatives and a key figure in opposing Trump’s agenda, said money should be spent in many areas of border security, but not on walls.

“We need to look at the facts,” she said.

However, Trump has accused the Democrats of only wanting to score points against him with a view to the 2020 presidential elections.

“They think, ‘Gee, we can hurt Trump,’” he said. “The Democrats are just following politics.”

© AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		The line-up for tonight's Late Late Show is pretty impressive
    81,670  82
    2
    		'They were going to shoot me and sell my fiancée as a sex slave': Irish couple robbed on holiday from hell
    60,408  72
    3
    		Tributes paid to PE teacher killed in Donegal crash
    60,591  13
    Fora
    1
    		'The stench of GamerCon harmed us. We still get complaints about it and we weren't even involved'
    1,011  0
    2
    		A threat to 350 jobs and 'unconstitutional' – here's Viagogo's legal memo to the State about tout laws
    35  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Gloucester v Munster, Heineken Champions Cup
    77,484  56
    2
    		Sensational Joey Carbery guides Munster to superb five-try win in Gloucester
    48,145  129
    3
    		Good news for fans as Munster's European pool decider set for free-to-air TV
    32,168  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Cara Delevingne lost 50,000 Instagram followers after sharing her thoughts on Surviving R Kelly
    10,744  3
    2
    		The public is desperate for an update on Cian and Delia after their episode of First Dates
    8,701  0
    3
    		Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have added a new squad member... it's The Dredge
    6,914  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man (54) accused of impersonating doctor during circumcision of 10-month baby boy
    Man (54) accused of impersonating doctor during circumcision of 10-month baby boy
    Man appears in court and a second man arrested in connection with Strokestown incident
    Murdered Limerick criminal acquired houses through proceeds of crime, court rules
    HSE
    Nurses and midwives are striking this month. Here's how much they get paid
    Nurses and midwives are striking this month. Here's how much they get paid
    Meningitis: HSE expert says rate of uptake of vaccine boosters is 'very disappointing'
    Sandyford lab told Simon Harris that CervicalCheck was 'in jeopardy' and urgent action was needed
    GARDAí
    Fire breaks out at hotel to be used as Direct Provision centre on Leitrim-Roscommon border
    Fire breaks out at hotel to be used as Direct Provision centre on Leitrim-Roscommon border
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Bray
    DUBLIN
    Pearse and Tara Street stations close this weekend for roof repairs
    Pearse and Tara Street stations close this weekend for roof repairs
    Dublin ladies set for two Croke Park league outings as Mayo double-header confirmed
    Dublin Airport fined €600,000 over security queue delays

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie