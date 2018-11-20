This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 20 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I got one lung, the girl got the other lung and the boy got the heart - but I'm the only survivor'

Vera Dwyer (77) had her transplant operation in 1988 in the UK after being diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).

By Andrew Roberts Tuesday 20 Nov 2018, 5:36 PM
34 minutes ago 1,726 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4350320

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Subscribe for more videos

VERA DWYER (77), the world’s longest surviving single lung transplant recipient, was awarded a gold medallion by the Irish Heart and Lung Transplant Association today in the Mater Hospital in Dublin. 

It’s been 30 years since Vera received her transplant after being diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), an irreversible, chronic and fatal lung disease that left her bed-bound and reliant on a oxygen machine.

The Co Sligo native was taken to Harefield Hospital in the UK as the transplant procedure wasn’t available in Ireland at the time. It was here that she was told that she only had days to live if a suitable lung wasn’t found in time. 

Luckily, a donor was found (she got one lung, while another female patient got the other and a boy got the heart). Vera made a recovery after relearning how to walk, talk, and eat again after being on the ventilator machine for so long, which atrophied her muscles. 

A mother of four, a grandmother of seven and a great-grandmother of three (as well as a Guinness Book of Records holder) Vera wants to encourage people to sign up as donors. 

Without them [donors] I wouldn’t be here today…but I pray for them every day, and for their families. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Spain warns it could derail Brexit deal over Gibraltar
    49,792  40
    2
    		'Which one of us was the free rape?': Rape survivor criticises concurrent sentencing
    43,561  27
    3
    		'Consequences were inevitable': DUP flexes muscles and votes against Tories in Brexit row
    39,681  84
    Fora
    1
    		Haunted by its illicit past, poitín is getting a promo overhaul to ensure its future
    267  0
    2
    		Cork beehive tech startup ApisProtect has snagged €1.5m to plot its Californian push
    134  0
    3
    		Irish chefs will be asked to be more 'positive' with staff to dispel the Gordon Ramsay image
    26  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Denmark vs Ireland, Uefa Nations League
    62,416  58
    2
    		Player ratings: How do you think the Boys in Green fared against Denmark?
    39,507  58
    3
    		Schmidt's Ireland hit highest-ever World Rugby ranking points total
    35,053  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Meghan Markle was told to dress "less like a Hollywood star and more like a Royal"...it's The Dredge
    6,515  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you think Sarah Michelle Gellar's 'overeating' post deserved its backlash?
    4,644  3
    3
    		Other influencers should follow Samantha Ravndahl's lead when it comes to accepting PR
    4,596  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Colorado man avoids death penalty for killing his pregnant wife and their two young daughters
    Colorado man avoids death penalty for killing his pregnant wife and their two young daughters
    Limerick man jailed for 17 years for raping and forming sexual relationship with teenager
    'Bring justice to the family': Appeal six years on from murder of Robert Sheehan in hotel carpark
    COURTS
    Man, 70, found not guilty of murdering his partner of 36 years in Rathmines self-defence case
    Man, 70, found not guilty of murdering his partner of 36 years in Rathmines self-defence case
    NI report suggests banning public from rape trials and showing juries videos about stereotyping
    Man jailed for selling €40 worth of cocaine to undercover gardaí
    DUBLIN
    'If it helps one girl or one boy, then talking about it has been completely worth it'
    'If it helps one girl or one boy, then talking about it has been completely worth it'
    Men arrested as part of money laundering investigation released without charge
    Two killer whales spotted off the coast of Dublin
    IRELAND
    Analysis: Schmidt's smarts shine through in Ireland's detailed power plays
    Analysis: Schmidt's smarts shine through in Ireland's detailed power plays
    'That's where the bar is': Ireland players strive to emulate standards set against All Blacks
    Towell 'a little bit closer' to Ireland cap after being named in back-to-back provisional squads

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie