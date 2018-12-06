Gardaí appeal for witnesses to incident where officer fired gun in Longford

GARDAÍ IN LONGFORD are appealing for witnesses to an incident where a garda fired his gun at Ferriskill, Granard on Monday evening.

The garda sergeant was captured on video firing his gun during a struggle with a man.

He was responding to a complaint from a member of the public who claimed that he had not been allowed to retrieve his van from a property in the area after repairs had been carried out on it.

The garda is understood to have received death threats in the immediate aftermath of the incident, and has since had details of his home shared online.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) is investigating which is standard practice in any incident in which a garda fires his or her gun.

GSOC added that it had no information about a dog being killed during the incident, which has been reported by a number of outlets.

Gardaí are keen on speaking to anyone who was in the area of Ferriskill or perhaps was driving near there at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 668 7660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee