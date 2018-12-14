This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man raped child while on bail for sexual abuse offences

He was given a 10-year sentence with the final six years suspended.

By Aoife Nic Ardghail Friday 14 Dec 2018, 9:30 PM
Image: William Murphy/Flickr/CC
Image: William Murphy/Flickr/CC

A LONGFORD MAN serving 13 years for sexually abusing four young females was on bail for these offences when he raped another child, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

The man pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to two counts each of rape and anal rape of the child on dates between May 2013 to January 2017, when she was aged from nine to 12 years old.

Today, Mr Justice Michael White said he must impose a custodial element to run consecutively to the 13 years the man is already serving, but with a substantial portion suspended.

He imposed a 10-year sentence with the final six years suspended on this case.

A local sergeant told Garrett Baker BL, prosecuting, that two of the man’s family members had noticed him around the child in this case, at an outdoor location in Co Longford. This was after the last time he raped the girl.

The family members saw him running away from the child and the court heard he was on bail at the time for abuse. One of his bail conditions was that he stay away from children.

He was sentenced to 13 years in 2017 for this aforementioned sexual abuse.

The local sergeant told Baker that in the most recent offences, the man had met up with the child as she walked her dog and took her behind a wall at an external location. He kissed and groped her here, before bringing her to another location nearby and raping her.

She told a relative about this and then made a statement to gardaí, in which she revealed that the man had raped her on three other occasions.

The sergeant told Baker that the man accepted his behaviour was “all wrong”. The court heard he was due to go on trial for sexual abuse a week and a half after his arrest for the recent crimes.

He described himself as “a bit of a loner” and said his offences didn’t “feel normal”. He accepted everything the child had said in her statement and acknowledged that she had “roared” in pain on one occasion of anal rape.

Previous convictions

The sergeant said the man has 16 previous convictions, including the 13 years for previous sexual offending, an assault from a family row and burglaries going back to the 1980s and 1990s.

The sergeant agreed with Mary Rose Gearty SC, defending, that her client made early admissions and was at the bottom one percent of intellectual functioning.

He agreed with Ms Gearty that the man had told him he had no friends and found it easier to talk to children. He further agreed the man had limited employment history and had suicidal ideation.

Mr Justice White imposed strict conditions on the suspended portion of the ten-year sentence.

He said the man must not reside where there is a child under the age of 18 or have any unsupervised contact with a child under 18 without prior approval by his probation officer and the local child protection agency.

