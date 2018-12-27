Man dies after being struck by car in Longford

A MAN HAS been killed in a road collision in Longford.

The 62-year-old man was struck by a car at Cleenrath, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford at 7pm yesterday.

His body was removed to Tullamore Regional Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

The driver of the car, a 44-year-old woman, was uninjured.

This road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Granard are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them on 043 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.