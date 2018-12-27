This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 27 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man dies after being struck by car in Longford

The collision occurred at 7pm yesterday.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 27 Dec 2018, 9:25 AM
1 hour ago 6,215 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4414866
File photo
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A MAN HAS been killed in a road collision in Longford.

The 62-year-old man was struck by a car at Cleenrath, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford at 7pm yesterday.

His body was removed to Tullamore Regional Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

The driver of the car, a 44-year-old woman, was uninjured.

This road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Granard are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them on 043 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Wasn't happy with the lack of pints': Visitors complain about Ireland's most popular tourist attractions
    92,553  56
    2
    		15 people were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving on Christmas night
    48,771  65
    3
    		25 of the best Irish news photographs of the year
    43,947  27
    Fora
    1
    		Online courses can be a maze for post-grads. Cork's Doctoralnet wants to fix that
    62  0
    The42
    1
    		'He's not Irish. Why is Mick trying to get him to play for Ireland?'
    62,036  90
    2
    		As it happened: Manchester United v Huddersfield Town, Premier League
    34,918  16
    3
    		Leopardstown apologise for 'unacceptable' delays on first day of Christmas festival
    33,133  25
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The Young Offenders Christmas Special landed last night, but how did the nation take to it?
    8,383  2
    2
    		Here's why Donald Trump's 'Santa' question was such an agonising moment
    4,640  2
    3
    		Poll: Did you think the gangster movie in Home Alone was an actual film?
    4,185  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    RTÉ
    Fitting all of 2018’s events into an episode of Reeling in the Years? Its producer on how they made iconic show
    Fitting all of 2018’s events into an episode of Reeling in the Years? Its producer on how they made iconic show
    Looking for some TV to binge on over Christmas? These shows might have what you're looking for
    IFA willing to meet health minister after he backs idea of Irish farmers growing cannabis
    CHRISTMAS
    Why asking for the gift receipt shouldn't be considered rude
    Why asking for the gift receipt shouldn't be considered rude
    Three non-Irish gals tell us how they celebrate Christmas
    This Dublin charity will put your unwanted Christmas presents to good use
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Hazard wants legendary status at Chelsea after reaching landmark
    Hazard wants legendary status at Chelsea after reaching landmark
    Who do you think will win the Premier League?
    Solskjaer hails impact of 'happy boy' Pogba
    INDONESIA
    Flights redirected as Indonesia hikes alert level for volcano that sparked tsunami
    Flights redirected as Indonesia hikes alert level for volcano that sparked tsunami
    The 9 at 9: St Stephen's Day
    Torrential rain hampers efforts of Indonesian rescuers to reach isolated communities

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie