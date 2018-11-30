€500k worth of stolen machinery and vehicles recovered from lock up in Longford

Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE RECOVERED a large quantity of stolen machinery and vehicles, after a planned search in Granard, Co Longford today.

Suspected stolen industrial plant, tools, trailers, vans, cars, engines and car parts worth an estimated €500,000 were recovered.

Units from the local Regional Support Unit, the Garda Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit, the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Longford Drugs Unit were all part of the search at the large industrial lock up.

Some of the seized items were identified as having been stolen in the UK over the past few months, and gardaí are currently trying to establish the origin of the rest of the goods.

Source: An Garda Síochána

No one was arrested.

The scene is currently preserved while a technical examination continues, and the investigation remains ongoing.