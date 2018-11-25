This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 25 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sitdown Sunday: Why people in Silicon Valley don't want their kids using phones

Settle back in a comfy chair and sit back with some of the week’s best longreads.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 25 Nov 2018, 9:00 AM
37 minutes ago 4,318 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4354400

IT’S A DAY of rest, and you may be in the mood for a quiet corner and a comfy chair.

We’ve hand-picked the week’s best reads for you to savour.

shutterstock_70234309 Source: Shutterstock/AlohaHawaii

1. No screens in Silicon Valley

Though Silicon Valley is the home of tech, many parents there don’t want their children interacting with tech. Here’s why.

(New York Times, approx 9 mins reading time)

Ms. Stecher, 37, and her husband, Rushabh Doshi, researched screen time and came to a simple conclusion: they wanted almost none of it in their house. Their daughters, ages 5 and 3, have no screen time “budget,” no regular hours they are allowed to be on screens. The only time a screen can be used is during the travel portion of a long car ride (the four-hour drive to Tahoe counts) or during a plane trip.

2. Life on a shrinking planet

Another article to add to the list of very depressing articles about the state of the planet. Sorry.

(The New Yorker, approx 38 mins reading time)

Scientists have warned for decades that climate change would lead to extreme weather. Shortly before the I.P.C.C. report was published, Hurricane Michael, the strongest hurricane ever to hit the Florida Panhandle, inflicted thirty billion dollars’ worth of material damage and killed forty-five people. President Trump, who has argued that global warming is “a total, and very expensive, hoax,” visited Florida to survey the wreckage, but told reporters that the storm had not caused him to rethink his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accords.

3. The World Ploughing Championships

We have our own Ploughing Championships in Ireland, but the world event was most recently held in Germany. 

(The Guardian, approx 29 mins reading time)

Back in the Fortuna bar, Chappell finished his pint and surveyed the competition. “Ireland and Northern Ireland,” he said, in his curt Yorkshire accent. The Irish always seem to win. “And the Swiss.” He nodded at a young man with vibrantly rosy cheeks sitting on a bar stool surrounded by his countrymen. “That one.” Chappell felt he was in with a good chance, though, the way a sportsman does before a competition actually begins. This was his moment.

shutterstock_785560924 (1) Source: Shutterstock/Pormezz

4. How we got into so much debt

Kate and Tom earn a combined $160k a year, but are stuck in an epic cycle of debt. They explain how they got to this point.

(Wealth Simple, approx 13 mins reading time)

It all dates back 20 years. Tom and I were living together in Boston, where I was in college and he was in grad school. We started to get into a little bit of credit card debt at that point. We got married in 1997. Initially we put my loans in forbearance thinking that we would buy a house and then earn more money. But we just keep putting off the loan. 

5. My review killed the best burger place in America

Kevin Alexander wrote a piece about Stanich’s in Portland, Oregon, saying that their cheeseburger is the best burger in America. He thought he’d done a great job… but things didn’t go how he planned.

(Thrillist, approx 22 mins reading time)

Five months later, in a story in The Oregonian, restaurant critic Michael Russell detailed how Stanich’s had been forced to shut down. In the article, Steve Stanich called my burger award a curse, “the worst thing that’s ever happened to us.” He told a story about the country music singer Tim McGraw showing up one day, and not being able to serve him because there was a five hour wait for a burger. On January 2, 2018, Stanich shut down the restaurant for what he called a “two week deep cleaning.” Ten months later, Stanich’s is still closed.

6. How lies became truth in online America

There are people out there who make up stories online, people whose lives are about what fake news they can create. Here’s a look at how and why they do it.

(Washington Post, approx 20 mins reading time)

“BREAKING,” he wrote, pecking out each letter with his index fingers as he considered the possibilities. Maybe he would announce that Hillary Clinton had died during a secret overseas mission to smuggle more refugees into America. Maybe he would award President Trump the Nobel Peace Prize for his courage in denying climate change.

…AND A CLASSIC FROM THE ARCHIVES…

It was Thanksgiving this week, so here’s the true story of the very first Thanksgiving.

(Smithsonian, approx 40 mins reading time)

Europeans had been visiting New England for at least a century. Shorter than the Natives, oddly dressed and often unbearably dirty, the pallid foreigners had peculiar blue eyes that peeped out of bristly, animal-like hair that encased their faces. They were irritatingly garrulous, prone to fits of chicanery and often surprisingly incompetent at what seemed to Indians like basic tasks. But they also made useful and beautiful goods—copper kettles, glittering colored glass and steel knives and hatchets—unlike anything else in New England. Moreover, they would exchange these valuable items for the cheap furs that the Indians used as blankets.

More: The best reads from every previous Sitdown Sunday>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'I thought I was too young for this': New health campaign aims to prevent 'silent killer' of over 50s
    77,250  26
    2
    		Major disruption to Heuston train services following tragic incident
    72,983  28
    3
    		Knock-on delays at Dublin Airport after radar system fault
    71,487  32
    Fora
    1
    		How chatbots can sooth stressed-out, angry customers during the busy shopping season
    68  0
    2
    		'A lot of sectors are in the doldrums': Why farms are being told to chase the tourist dollar
    52  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland v USA, November Tests
    84,181  44
    2
    		Champion of the world! Sensational Kellie Harrington seals gold in New Delhi
    48,910  30
    3
    		Stephen Kenny set for Ireland top job from 2020 onward - Reports
    38,595  91
    DailyEdge
    1
    		'Shove it up your hole!': Shane Lynch wasn't impressed when Tubridy showed Boyzone's infamous debut on the Late Late
    67,107  6
    2
    		Everything you need to know about the 22-year-old Irish plumber on The X Factor semi final this weekend
    7,567  0
    3
    		Chrissy Teigen, Nicola Coughlan, and Piers Morgan... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    3,310  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Underwear had to be shown in Belfast rape trial, says Jackson's lawyer
    Underwear had to be shown in Belfast rape trial, says Jackson's lawyer
    Domestic abuse against men: 'He'd been kicked in the balls: he was black and blue to his knees'
    Teenager admits trying to kill woman last Christmas
    GARDAí
    80-year-old man dies after road collision in Wexford
    80-year-old man dies after road collision in Wexford
    Bogus taxi seized after picking up passengers in Dublin
    Renewed appeal to help find boy missing from Cork
    DUBLIN
    Continuity is key as top two secure services of their exceptional managers once again
    Continuity is key as top two secure services of their exceptional managers once again
    Joe Schmidt strongly hints that he's leaving Ireland after the 2019 World Cup
    Conway hat-trick helps Ireland to make it four wins from four this November
    FAI
    Stephen Kenny set for Ireland top job from 2020 onward - Reports
    Stephen Kenny set for Ireland top job from 2020 onward - Reports
    Mick McCarthy to be unveiled as Ireland manager tomorrow
    ‘They should be banging his door down’: Lee Carsley a lost gem the FAI should be pushing for at all costs

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie