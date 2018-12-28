This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Looking for a job? Ireland's Naval Service has launched a new recruitment campaign

New recruits will train in weapon handling, naval operations and physical fitness.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 28 Dec 2018, 6:15 AM
IRELAND’S NAVAL SERVICE has launched a new recruitment campaign to encourage “young people” to sign up and “serve their country”. 

New recruits will train in weapons handling, naval operations, physical fitness and teamwork. 

Once induction training is complete, recruits will have the chance to serve both domestically in Ireland and on oversees missions as well as undergo leadership training while a range of educational opportunities is also available. 

New Naval Service recruits will form part of Ireland’s wider Permanent Defence Forces.

Earlier this year, concerns were raised after figures revealed that the numbers serving in the Permanent Defence Forces had fallen below 9,000 with Fianna Fáil TD Jack Chambers noting a “retention crises” within Ireland’s Defence Forces. 

The salary for a new Naval Service recruit who completes their training starts at €27,000, with a 1% annual increase coming into effect from 1 January 2019. 

Announcing today’s recruitment drive, Defence Forces Chief of Staff, Vice Admiral Mark Mellett, said that the aim “is to attract men and women who wish to develop themselves personally and be a part of something bigger”. 

The application process to the Naval Service opens today. 

Cónal Thomas
