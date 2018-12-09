This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Check your ticket' - Hunt is on for online winner of €6.5 million Lotto jackpot

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 9 Dec 2018, 10:54 AM
Image: Shutterstock/RomanR
Image: Shutterstock/RomanR

THE NATIONAL LOTTERY is appealing to online players to check their tickets as the hunt is on for the winner of last night’s €6.5 million Lotto jackpot. 

This is sixth Lotto jackpot to be won through online play since 2009 and the second highest online Lotto jackpot win. 

All online players are being asked to check their tickets today to see if they have hit the jackpot. 

The winning numbers were: 9, 15, 17, 24, 41, 43 and bonus number 37. 

“What a start to the festive season for a lucky winner somewhere in Ireland who bought their ticket online,” National Lottery CEO Dermot Griffin said, speaking of the win. 

“We are asking all our players who play online or through the National Lottery App to check their tickets and if it is you who has matched all six numbers, contact the National Lottery Prize Claims team on 01 836 444 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize in the National Lottery Winner’s Room – just in time for Christmas,” he said. 

Last February, a syndicate from Leinster shared a Lotto jackpot of €7.1 million after buying a ticket online. 

Hayley Halpin
