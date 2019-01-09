Luas services resume after disruption caused by stalled tram

Updated 31 minutes ago
THE LUAS RED Line has fully reopened after services were suspended earlier this morning due to a technical fault on the line.
Trams stopped running between Heuston and Blackhorse on the Red Line, with five stops between the two.
A tram had stalled on the line at Steevens Lane/ James Street junction.
The Luas said that services had now resumed the tram had been moved.
It said that commuters should expect knock-on delays as a result of the incident.
Tickets for the service earlier were active on Dublin Bus due to the disruption.
Luas apologised for the inconvenience caused to customers.
