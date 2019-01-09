Luas services resume after disruption caused by stalled tram

The stalled Luas tram this morning.

THE LUAS RED Line has fully reopened after services were suspended earlier this morning due to a technical fault on the line.

Trams stopped running between Heuston and Blackhorse on the Red Line, with five stops between the two.

A tram had stalled on the line at Steevens Lane/ James Street junction.

The Luas said that services had now resumed the tram had been moved.

It said that commuters should expect knock-on delays as a result of the incident.

Tickets for the service earlier were active on Dublin Bus due to the disruption.

Luas apologised for the inconvenience caused to customers.