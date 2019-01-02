Trams rerouted and services disrupted after passenger falls ill on Luas

Unfortunately due to earlier medical emergency a number of GreenLine #Luas trams have needed to be rerouted and the destination changed. Please accept our apologies for this and for any and all inconvenience this has caused you this morning. NF — Luas (@Luas) January 2, 2019 Source: Luas /Twitter

LUAS SERVICES ARE being affected in both directions on the Green Line due to an earlier incident in which a passenger took ill on a tram heading to the city centre.

The passenger became sick on the northbound tram at the Milltown stop near Clonskeagh with Luas saying that a medical emergency had caused a 20 minute delay.

Services were affected in both directions following the delay but Luas has now said that this caused services to be rerouted and their destinations changed.

“Please accept our apologies for this and for any and all inconvenience this has caused you this morning,” Luas said in a tweet this morning.