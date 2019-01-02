This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 2 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trams rerouted and services disrupted after passenger falls ill on Luas

Disruptions to the Green Line are ongoing.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 2 Jan 2019, 10:14 AM
1 hour ago 12,884 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4419761

LUAS SERVICES ARE being affected in both directions on the Green Line due to an earlier incident in which a passenger took ill on a tram heading to the city centre. 

The passenger became sick on the northbound tram at the Milltown stop near Clonskeagh with Luas saying that a medical emergency had caused a 20 minute delay.

Services were affected in both directions following the delay but Luas has now said that this caused services to be rerouted and their destinations changed. 

“Please accept our apologies for this and for any and all inconvenience this has caused you this morning,” Luas said in a tweet this  morning. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Security man fired after failing to bring lost flight attendant through US pre-clearance at Dublin Airport
    135,530  0
    2
    		On the job hunt in 2019? Here's what some of Ireland's top bosses always ask in job interviews
    42,113  32
    3
    		A 'faster, more efficient' way to buy and sell property takes effect from today
    40,845  30
    Fora
    1
    		Irish startup investment plunged last year - here's why things are looking up for 2019
    167  0
    The42
    1
    		‘I’m quite a quiet person’ - The Irish teen sensation who can’t stop breaking records
    35,097  6
    2
    		Irish-influenced New York to make mark on Major League Rugby in 2019
    33,819  9
    3
    		'The demand from Japanese fans for Irish tickets is astronomical as well'
    21,366  31
    DailyEdge
    1
    		28 ways 2019 is about to make you feel extremely old
    59,680  31
    2
    		This Insta MUA's fake plastic surgery transformation shows just how idealistic beauty standards remain
    12,563  0
    3
    		13 beauty habits we should all be picking up in 2019
    5,607  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HSE
    PODCAST: 'Irene didn't have to die and now she's part of this scandal'
    PODCAST: 'Irene didn't have to die and now she's part of this scandal'
    Over 3,000 people attended emergency departments in Ireland yesterday
    Abortion services will be available in Ireland from today
    HEALTH
    Babies born in Ireland in 2019 can expect to live until 2101
    Babies born in Ireland in 2019 can expect to live until 2101
    Simon Harris pays tribute to Rhona Mahony, who made history as first female Master of Holles Street
    Timeline: The history of abortion in Ireland
    GARDAí
    Teen released following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Teen released following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Teenage girl dies in hospital after being knocked down by car in Cork collision
    Gardaí called about thefts at Crumlin's children's hospital 17 times in two years
    DUBLIN
    Dublin teenager missing since last night found safe and well
    Dublin teenager missing since last night found safe and well
    Missing teenager found safe and well
    Men charged over robbery where shop staff were threatened with knife and hatchet

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie