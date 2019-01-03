Luas website victim of suspected ransomware attack

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE LUAS WEBSITE is down this morning after being hacked.

Visitors to Luas.ie are met with a note demanding payment of one bitcoin, currently worth €3,385 worth.

“You are hacked,” the message reads.

It continues: “Some time ago I wrote that you have serious security holes. You didn’t reply the next time someone talks to you, press the reply button.”

The message then demands payment of one bitcoin within the next five days, or else the hacker claims they will “publish all data and send emails to your users”.

In a tweet, Luas said all travel updates will be provided on Twitter until technicians regain control of the website.

The #Luas website is down at the moment. We will be using this forum only for travel updates should the need arise. We have technicians working on this issue. NF — Luas (@Luas) January 3, 2019 Source: Luas /Twitter

Due to an ongoing issue, please do not click onto the Luas website. We currently have technicians working on the issue. We will be using this forum only for travel updates should the need arise. For any queries, please contact our customer care number on 1850 300 604. — Luas (@Luas) January 3, 2019 Source: Luas /Twitter

The hack appears to be a ransomware attack.

This involves finding a security weakness on the website or using leaked or phished login credentials, and using this to install malicious software on computers or servers connected to the site.

The software then locks down the computer’s files using powerful encryption. The hacker will often offer to provide the decryption code in return for payment, to allow owners to regain access.