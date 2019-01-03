This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Luas website victim of suspected ransomware attack

In a tweet, Luas said all travel updates will be provided on Twitter until technicians regain control of the website.

By Nicky Ryan Thursday 3 Jan 2019, 7:27 AM
16 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4421137

2003 New Luas_90532349 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE LUAS WEBSITE is down this morning after being hacked.

Visitors to Luas.ie are met with a note demanding payment of one bitcoin, currently worth €3,385 worth.

“You are hacked,” the message reads.

PastedImage-92603

It continues: “Some time ago I wrote that you have serious security holes. You didn’t reply the next time someone talks to you, press the reply button.”

The message then demands payment of one bitcoin within the next five days, or else the hacker claims they will “publish all data and send emails to your users”.

In a tweet, Luas said all travel updates will be provided on Twitter until technicians regain control of the website.

The hack appears to be a ransomware attack.

This involves finding a security weakness on the website or using leaked or phished login credentials, and using this to install malicious software on computers or servers connected to the site.

The software then locks down the computer’s files using powerful encryption. The hacker will often offer to provide the decryption code in return for payment, to allow owners to regain access.

