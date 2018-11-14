Luas back operating through city centre with delays after coach breaks down on tracks

LUAS SERVICES THROUGH Dublin city centre have restarted with delays after a coach broke down at the junction of Dawson Street and Molesworth Street earlier.

Services were suspended for a time between Stephen’s Green and the Dominick stop, off Parnell Street.

“The bus which was broken down at the junction of Dawson St and Molesworth St has moved onto Molesworth St and is no longer causing any delays,” Dublin City Council’s LiveDrive service tweeted.

A tweet from the Luas account added: