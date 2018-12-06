This Luas is being filled with essential gifts for people in emergency accommodation

HOW MANY SHOEBOXES can you fit on a Luas?

Homeless charity Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) and Luas operator Transdev have teamed up again for the Fill a Luas campaign.

They are appealing for members of the public to donate shoeboxes filled with essential goods – such as warm clothes and toiletries - for adults and children who are homeless, in emergency accommodation such family hubs or direct provision, or in need of assistance this festive season.

Last year they received 20,000, and this year they’re hoping to exceed that. The items are checked by staff and sorted for distribution by volunteers.

CEO of ICHH Anthony Flynn said they had to change the focus of today’s event due to the rising number of children in emergency accommodation. The charity invited Santa and set up a grotto for children.

Watch the video above for our full report.

If you want to donate a shoebox but didn’t make it today’s event, you can find all the details you need online here.