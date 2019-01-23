This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Wednesday 23 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two statues of Luke Kelly to be unveiled on either side of Liffey to mark 35 years since his death

The statues will be located on South King Street and Sheriff Street.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 23 Jan 2019, 7:47 AM
1 hour ago 3,836 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4454329
Luke Kelly (r) and Ronnie Drew (l).
Image: YouTube
Luke Kelly (r) and Ronnie Drew (l).
Luke Kelly (r) and Ronnie Drew (l).
Image: YouTube

TWO STATUES OF iconic Dubliners singer Luke Kelly will be unveiled next week to mark the 35th anniversary of his death.

Organised by Dublin City Council, the official unveiling of both sculptures will be undertaken by President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, in the presence of the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Nial Ring.

The statues will be placed on either side of the city with one being located on South King Street on the southside as well Sheriff Street on the northside.

Speaking on behalf of organisers Dublin City Council, Nial Ring said: “Luke’s presence is still felt on the streets of his birthplace Sheriff Street and the pubs and haunts of the literati circles around Grafton Street and Baggot Street where he frequented.

“This is a unique celebration for a very unique man. To this day he inspires Irish and international artists through his words, songs and activism. It is only fitting that we celebrate the man, the music and his immeasurable impact on the Irish music scene and wider Irish culture. ”

The first sculpture was created by one of Ireland’s most prominent sculptors, John Coll, who has also created the city’s Patrick Kavanagh and Brendan Behan statues.

The second sculpture, a marble portrait head of Luke Kelly, created by award winning portrait artist Vera Klute, will be unveiled at 3.30pm on Royal Canal, Sheriff Street. Vera’s piece, which was commissioned by Dublin City Council, is over two metres high and was unanimously selected as the winner of a limited competition established by the then Lord Mayor, Christy Burke in 2014.

Plans are also in advanced stages within Dublin City Council to host a concert in Liberty Hall Dublin on the evening of 30 January to celebrate the unveiling of the two statues and to celebrate Luke’s contribution to the Dublin and Irish music scene. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Police searching for plane with Cardiff City footballer onboard find 'a number of floating objects' in water
    94,444  28
    2
    		'Cross the Liffey in a jiffy': River ferry in Dublin's docklands returns after 35 years
    63,941  56
    3
    		Gardaí investigating after human remains found by fishing vessel off Irish coast
    54,714  6
    Fora
    1
    		Uber's plan to deploy stationless e-bikes in Dublin has been rebuffed by officials
    692  0
    2
    		'A tipping point': A third of restaurants in tourism hotspots served fewer holidaymakers last year
    166  0
    3
    		After raising another €500k, Parkpnp plans a big push into the US for its latest product
    52  0
    The42
    1
    		Ulster Rugby issue lifetime ban to spectator who abused Simon Zebo
    48,392  164
    2
    		Don't expect Niall Quinn to be a white knight for the League of Ireland
    30,668  28
    3
    		'It's something we'll always have as a family. A dream come true'
    29,561  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Azealia Banks called Irish women 'ugly', so Irish people proceeded to spend the night proving her right
    25,818  10
    2
    		How do I ask my housemate to stop going to town on himself in the shared shower every day? It's Dear Fifi
    7,874  1
    3
    		Bebe Rexha said designers are refusing to dress her for the Grammys because she's 'too big' ...it's The Dredge
    6,370  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Woman fears for her safety due to online messages sent from male 'stalker', court hears
    Woman fears for her safety due to online messages sent from male 'stalker', court hears
    Retired surgeon groped boy's genitals during medical examinations, court hears
    Man (37) jailed for three years for raping his wife
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Almost two-thirds of people 'fearful of a return to sectarian violence in Ireland after Brexit'
    Almost two-thirds of people 'fearful of a return to sectarian violence in Ireland after Brexit'
    Third Derry security alert in a day, after van abandoned outside girls' school
    Derry car bomb has 'absolutely nothing to do with Brexit', Bradley says
    HIGH COURT
    Defence Forces representative group brings legal challenge against State over allowances
    Defence Forces representative group brings legal challenge against State over allowances
    High Court orders extradition of man wanted in US to face manslaughter charges
    Ulster Bank initiates High Court action against Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan
    GARDAí
    Talks on compensation for family of murdered garda break down
    Talks on compensation for family of murdered garda break down
    Death of man whose body was found in Cork city not being treated as suspicious
    Gardaí investigating after human remains found by fishing vessel off Irish coast

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie