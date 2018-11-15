This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 15 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man who damaged M50 toll gantry with angle grinder before threatening gardaí jailed for six months

It was the second time that the accused had damaged an M50 toll gantry.

By Jessica Magee Thursday 15 Nov 2018, 6:47 PM
1 hour ago 9,221 Views 15 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4342444
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

A MAN WHO damaged an M50 toll gantry with an angle-grinder and then threatened gardaí at the scene with the machine has been jailed for six months.

Tony Rochford, 50, of Steeple Manor, Trim, Co Meath, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and possession of an angle-grinder at an M50 eFlow toll gantry on 30 May this year.

At Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today, Judge Melanie Greally sentenced him to two and a half years in prison, but suspended the final two years.

The judge set a headline sentence of four years but reduced it because of the large number of testimonials handed into court in Rochford’s favour, the good works he has carried out in his life, and the stress he was under at the time of the offence.

It was the second time that Rochford had damaged an M50 toll gantry, although the first offence caused significantly more devastation, the court heard.

On 16 June, 2017, Rochford caused over half a million euro in damage and loss of earnings to the eFlow toll collection system when he climbed up on an M50 gantry, snipped wires and smashed sensors.

Social media posts

The court heard previously that the toll collection system was out of action for 26 hours and the northbound lanes of motorway were closed for three hours because of the damage.

Rochford had posted videos to Facebook and Twitter outlining reasons for his actions, which included a bid for media attention to raise awareness about a fatal fire at a flats complex.

He pleaded guilty to the first offence and the day before his scheduled sentence, he committed his second act of criminal damage at the M50.

He is currently serving a two and a half year sentence for the earlier offence.

Garda Martin Mannion told Ger Small BL, prosecuting, that a security man working on the M50 saw Rochford pulling up in a jeep last 30 May in a dishevelled and agitated state.

Rochford approached the gate to the toll gantry and told the security man to “kill his bosses and close the M50”.

He also said he was going to throw a bucket of white paint on the ground.

‘Hyper’

When the security guard asked Rochford why he was there, he responded “two people died in Blanchardstown”.

The security man called the gardaí and described the man as “hyper”.

Rochford proceeded to cut about four or five inches down into the gantry fence with his angle-grinder and also damaged the gate.

When gardaí arrived he told them, in a highly agitated state, “the time to talk is over”.

One garda tried to pick up the paint bucket, but Rochford jammed his foot down, spilled the bucket, and shouted “come on so” before turning on his angle-grinder.

Rochford flashed the machine around in a threatening manner, forcing Mannion out onto the road to get away from him.

Rochford was eventually contained by gardaí and staff of Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Compliant

The court heard the damage to the gantry was estimated at between €500 to €1,000.

Rochford has three previous convictions, including a public order offence.

Brian Storan BL, defending, described his client at the scene “like Saddam Hussein when he was captured, with a long beard, long hair and homeless”.

Mannion agreed that Rochford presented in court as an entirely different man to the one he had arrested on the M50.

The garda further agreed that on arrest, Rochford was remorseful, friendly and very compliant.

Storan said that Rochford’s previous offence at the M50 had been politically motivated, but that this offence was different in that he had been under significant stress and strain.

The court also heard that Rochford suffered from PTSD dating back to two incidents when he was aged eight and 13.

Rochford’s mother, a rural postmistress had been tied up and beaten by raiders in a hostage type situation, and Rochford had been forced to witness both events.

Struggled with alcohol

At the age of 17, Rochford witnessed a crime in the UK and was wrongfully accused of being an accomplice.

He served 19 months in custody in a miscarriage of justice and was brutalised and badly beaten while in jail.

Storan said that Rochford had previously struggled with drink and the night before the offence, he had been drinking after learning that a close friend of his had died.

He has not drunk alcohol since, counsel said.

The court heard that Rochford had brought €500 to court in order to pay for a new uniform for Mannion after it was damaged by white paint, but the garda declined the offer.

“Judge, it wouldn’t be proper, I don’t think,” said Mannion.

Judge Greally ordered that Rochford’s sentence be consecutive to the previous sentence.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Jessica Magee

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		As it happened: Theresa May stands firm after day of Brexit chaos in Westminster
    77,448  91
    2
    		Peadar Tóibín resigns from Sinn Féin and hints about setting up a new party
    52,921  154
    3
    		Extra public order unit gardaí to patrol Aviva as intelligence shows hardline loyalists could attend
    51,254  39
    Fora
    1
    		Baristas and burritos: How Circle K is prepping for fuel's decline
    344  0
    2
    		Blockchain has a big problem - Irish workers aren't interested
    204  0
    3
    		Bankless migrants struggle to send cash home. Galway's Pip It wants to change that
    83  0
    The42
    1
    		'I remember coming out for the warm-up and the chants were 'Kill the Fenian bastards''
    32,832  19
    2
    		Kearney and Ringrose return, Toner starts as Schmidt names team for All Blacks
    29,956  87
    3
    		Number one v number two: All Blacks name their side for Ireland showdown
    26,699  61
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Doireann Garrihy has explained why she 'didn't lose sleep' over those WhatsApp voice messages
    5,244  0
    2
    		Turns out Kanye West never really understood Donald Trump's politics... it's The Dredge
    4,474  0
    3
    		The John Lewis Christmas ad has landed, and people are fairly conflicted over it
    4,144  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Man who damaged M50 toll gantry with angle grinder before threatening gardaÃ­ jailed for six months
    Man who damaged M50 toll gantry with angle grinder before threatening gardaí jailed for six months
    Investigation launched into sudden death of man (40s) in dockland workplace incident
    No charges to be brought over fatal stabbing of teenager Reece Cullen
    DUBLIN
    Temple Bar pubs and U2 hotel among 99 objections to State's first supervised injecting centre
    Temple Bar pubs and U2 hotel among 99 objections to State's first supervised injecting centre
    Firefighters battle blaze overnight in Finglas
    Luas back operating through city centre with delays after coach breaks down on tracks
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    LIVE: Ireland vs Northern Ireland, International friendly
    LIVE: Ireland vs Northern Ireland, International friendly
    First Ireland start for Blackburn defender as O'Neill names side to face the North
    'Sometimes you have to go down the minor road to get back on the main road'
    PSNI
    Extra public order unit gardaÃ­ to patrol Aviva as intelligence shows hardline loyalists could attend
    Extra public order unit gardaí to patrol Aviva as intelligence shows hardline loyalists could attend
    Woman in her 20s arrested as part of Fermanagh murder probe
    Police arrest man (20s) on suspicion of murder after woman (50s) found dead in Enniskillen home

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie