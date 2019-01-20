M50 fully reopens after being closed due to incident, heavy traffic remain

THE M50 HAS fully reopened after being closed as a result of an incident.

M50 has fully reopened between J13 and J12 following an earlier incident. Thanks all for your patience. #m50safety — M50 Dublin (@M50Dublin) January 20, 2019 Source: M50 Dublin /Twitter

The road was closed in both directions between Junction 12 and Junction 13 as a result of the incident.

Emergency services attended the scene.

The road has since fully reopened.

However, there are heavy southbound delays from Junction 10 Ballymount to Junction 13, while northbound traffic is also very slow approaching Junction 13, according to AA Roadwatch.

There are intermittent delays both ways between Scholarstown Road and Brehon Field Road as traffic diverts.