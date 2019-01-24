Slip road closed after serious crash off Dublin's M50

The scene of the crash this afternoon.

A SERIOUS COLLISION has caused the slip road exiting Dublin’s M50 at junction 5 to be closed.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of the crash which occurred at the slip road leading to Finglas and the N2 on the northbound side of the motorway.

Gardaí and motorway operators have both said that it is a serious collision but there are no details as yet as to injuries from the crash.

Images from the crash show at least three fire trucks and an ambulance at the scene.

AA Roadwatch has said that traffic is building up on approach to the junction.