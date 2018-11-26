Gardaí log 100 motorists breaking speed limit on first day of M7 'slow down' operation

GARDAÍ HAVE DETECTED over 100 motorists breaking the speed limit on the M7 since deploying two speed vans between junction 8 Johnstown and junction 11 outside Newbridge this morning.

The vans were deployed to deter motorists from breaking the 60kph speed limit after a number of recent incidents have seen very high speeds, poor lane discipline and vehicles breaking through crash barriers since construction commenced on the motorway last week.

In excess of 500 fixed penalty notices have been issued by gardaí to motorists for exceeding the speed limit, while during the same period 32 motorists have been prosecuted for dangerous driving.

Last week, a truck has crashed through a barrier in an effort to avoid slowing traffic up ahead. Separately, a van collided with a barrier and landed in the works area.

These and other traffic incidents are causing significant delays to road users on the route.

In a statement today, Naas Garda Station Superintendent Declan McCarthy thanked the motorists who had heeded their warning but said he was disappointed that so many people had broken the limit on the first day of the speed enforcement campaign.

The aim of this operation is to keep motorists and construction staff safe while works continue and keep traffic moving and prevent unnecessary delays on the route.

“An Garda Síochána will continue to deploy two GoSafe Vans on this route to further enhance enforcement activity by local Garda Roads Policing Units while works continue.”