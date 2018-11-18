This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 18 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Macron issues plea to Merkel for stronger Europe to help prevent world 'slipping into chaos'

Macron became the first French president to address the Bundestag in 18 years today.

By AFP Sunday 18 Nov 2018, 7:04 PM
19 minutes ago 936 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4346336
Image: Gregor Fischer DPA/PA Images
Image: Gregor Fischer DPA/PA Images

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL Macron today urged a Franco-German push to make Europe a stronger and more confident global player that could prevent “chaos” on the world stage.

Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have used a series of war anniversaries to project unity as they push back against populist and nationalist forces in Europe and Trump’s isolationist “America First” stance.

With half a year until European Parliament elections in which far-right forces look to make gains, Macron made a passionate plea for stronger backing from Merkel on a range of reforms to strengthen Europe.

“Europe, and within it the Franco-German couple, have the obligation not to let the world slip into chaos and to guide it on the road to peace,” Macron told the German parliament.

“That’s why Europe must be stronger… and win more sovereignty,” he said at a ceremony to honour the victims of past wars and dictatorships.

Macron said it was Europe that had led the drive for green energy and against climate change and was now most strongly pushing multilateral approaches to trade, security, migration and environmental policy.

The first French president to address the Bundestag in 18 years, Macron called for greater European unity in order for the bloc to meet future challenges in an uncertain world.

He said Europe must not “become a plaything of great powers, must assume greater responsibility for its security and its defence, and must not accept a subordinate role in world politics”.

‘At crossroads’

Merkel said she agreed with Macron’s assessment that Europe stands “at a crossroads”, before the two headed into a meeting to discuss a range of policy challenges — from a joint eurozone budget to migration policy and taxing Internet giants.

The German leader reiterated that she backed Macron’s proposal for a future European army as a symbol of a united continent — an idea that has raised Trump’s hackles.

Last week the American president mocked the plan by tweeting that “it was Germany in World Wars One & Two – How did that work out for France?”

But German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen insisted today that a joint military force would need not just common equipment and training but also “the political will to resolutely defend European interests when a conflict breaks out”.

And France’s Minister for European Affairs, Nathalie Loiseau, told the Journal du Dimanche “it is not a question of being against the United States but of taking our destiny into our own hands to no longer count on others”.

Weaker leaders

Macron’s Berlin visit came a week after world leaders met in Paris to commemorate the end of World War I a century ago.

Macron has repeatedly invoked the war’s horrors to drive home the message that rising nationalism is again destabilising the world.

In a Berlin meeting with youths, Macron warned that forgetting history means “to repeat the mistakes of the past”.

While strong on symbolism, the Franco-German partnership and European reform push have been plagued by policy differences and the domestic troubles of the two leaders.

Since a Franco-German joint cabinet meeting on Europe in June, challenges have piled up with Brexit nearing and a budget conflict escalating between Brussels and Italy.

Macron also addressed German hesitation on major reforms such as a large common budget for the eurozone, saying that “this new stage is scary”.

He said it would require giving up some decision-making powers and pooling funds but asked pointedly, “is it better to remain locked in standstill?”

The meeting came as both leaders are politically weakened, reducing the traditional driving power at the heart of the bloc.

As Trump gleefully tweeted days ago, Macron’s once stellar approval ratings have dropped off into the mid-twenties.

He now faces a wave of protests over high fuel prices by so-called “yellow vest” demonstrators who charge that Macron, a former investment banker, is neglecting the lower and middle classes.

And Merkel, after 13 years in power, recently announced the beginning of the end of her reign by declining to stand again as leader of her centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU).

She has vowed to serve out her fourth term, which runs until 2021, but many observers expect Merkel could be brought down earlier by infighting within the CDU or the unhappy three-party coalition she leads.

 © AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Michael D Higgins and Shane Ross fly out with congrats for Ireland's win over All Blacks
    39,951  86
    2
    		Wet wipes and sanitary products cause over 500 sewage blockages every month
    34,039  44
    3
    		North Dublin drug unit in row with management over crack cocaine operation - and a 2004 Renault Clio
    26,265  32
    Fora
    1
    		'Spa-like showers' and a 'barista bar': How Dublin Airport plans to go fancy in a €1.7bn upgrade
    446  0
    2
    		Here's how you can boost staff morale during the dark winter months
    137  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland v New Zealand, November Tests
    104,960  98
    2
    		How did you rate Ireland in their magnificent win over the All Blacks?
    84,527  133
    3
    		Stunning Stockdale score sees Schmidt's Ireland down the All Blacks again
    58,596  125
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Can you match these Friends quotes to the character that delivered them?
    6,980  4
    2
    		'Whatever the priest said, I went by': Here's women explaining why they voted for the Eighth Amendment back in 1983
    3,737  4
    3
    		Love Fashion but hate the environmental cost? Swapsies is the Irish Solution
    3,339  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated â¬145k worth of cocaine
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DUBLIN
    Garda probe after woman suffers serious injury in fall from window at Dublin city centre hotel
    Garda probe after woman suffers serious injury in fall from window at Dublin city centre hotel
    Meet the Dublin local heroes getting honoured with stunning portraits
    Hot-desk giant WeWork has a spot in the new One Central Plaza but no plans outside Dublin yet
    IRELAND
    Hansen to decide on future next month as Ireland hope to hang onto Schmidt
    Hansen to decide on future next month as Ireland hope to hang onto Schmidt
    Michael D Higgins and Shane Ross fly out with congrats for Ireland's win over All Blacks
    Analysis: The Jacob Stockdale try that downed the All Blacks in Dublin
    LEO VARADKAR
    Taoiseach denies early election plan and accuses Fianna FÃ¡il of dragging out agreement talks
    Taoiseach denies early election plan and accuses Fianna Fáil of dragging out agreement talks
    Martin tells Fine Gael: 'Don't give us any lectures about responsible politics'
    Taoiseach promises to raise top rate of tax to €50k over next five years
    FINE GAEL
    Fine Gael to follow GAA footsteps with new disciplinary rules
    Fine Gael to follow GAA footsteps with new disciplinary rules
    FG warns FF: 'We are election ready. The printing machines are oiled, the photos are taken'
    Poll: Is Leo Varadkar doing a good job as Taoiseach?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie