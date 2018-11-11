Major search under way after kitesurfer reported missing off Kerry coast

A MAJOR LAND, air and sea search is underway for a person reported missing off Co Kerry this afternoon.

It’s understood that a kitesurfer, last seen around 4pm off Ballybunion, failed to return to shore.

The alarm was raised at around 5pm and a major multi-agency operation was launched.

The Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter, Rescue 115, was tasked to the scene along with the Ballybunion unit of the Irish Coast Guard.

The Fenit RNLI lifeboat was also sent to the area while the Irish Naval vessel LÉ Niamh, which was in the area at the time, was also requested to assist in the search.

The operation is currently being concentrated in an area north of Ballybunion. Land crews are also searching the coastline in case the windsurfer made it ashore.

The search operation is being coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.