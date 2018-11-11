This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Major search under way after kitesurfer reported missing off Kerry coast

The alarm was raised around 5pm. Rescue 115 has been dispatched to the scene.

By Pat Flynn Sunday 11 Nov 2018, 9:27 PM
1 hour ago 5,212 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4334518
Ballybunion beach.
Image: Shutterstock/morrison
Ballybunion beach.
Ballybunion beach.
Image: Shutterstock/morrison

A MAJOR LAND, air and sea search is underway for a person reported missing off Co Kerry this afternoon.

It’s understood that a kitesurfer, last seen around 4pm off Ballybunion, failed to return to shore.

The alarm was raised at around 5pm and a major multi-agency operation was launched.

The Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter, Rescue 115, was tasked to the scene along with the Ballybunion unit of the Irish Coast Guard.

The Fenit RNLI lifeboat was also sent to the area while the Irish Naval vessel LÉ Niamh, which was in the area at the time, was also requested to assist in the search.

The operation is currently being concentrated in an area north of Ballybunion. Land crews are also searching the coastline in case the windsurfer made it ashore.

The search operation is being coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.

