This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 8 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Moral objection or no time: Majority of GPs say they can't provide abortion services

Legislation on the provision of abortion has been debated by the Oireachtas health committee this week.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 6:15 PM
45 minutes ago 2,460 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4330244
Image: Shutterstock/Freedomz
Image: Shutterstock/Freedomz

A SURVEY BY an organisation representing GPs in Ireland has found that the majority of GPs are not in a position to provide abortions due to limited resources or conscientious objections, among other issues.

In an online survey with over 3,500 members of the Irish College of General Practitioners, 32% said they will provide termination-of-pregnancy services.

The largest number, 43%, responded to say that they weren’t in position at this time to provide the services “due to concerns regarding capacity, resources or conscientious objection, but are willing to refer to another colleague”.

The final cohort indicates that they would not provide service and would prefer not to refer to a colleague: this was 25% of the ICGP membership.

The ICGP, the professional and training body for Irish GPs, said that no GPs should be required to provide termination-of-pregnancy services if they did not wish to.

The results were part of an online consultation aimed at guiding the development of clinical guidelines for the provision of abortion services. The online consultation process was carried out during August and September; there was a 26% participation rate in the online consultation process.

Legislation on the provision of abortion has been debated in front of the Oireachtas committee this week, where a number of amendments were suggested and discussed.

An amendment to make the burial or cremation of foetal remains mandatory was voted down; another suggestion was made to change the name of the bill from “The Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy” to “Access to Healthcare by Women Seeking Termination of Pregnancy”.

It’s expected that abortion services will be available from next year, once the legislation has been passed by the Dáil and health services have had time to prepare.

“Of those who do not wish to provide a service, resourcing and workload is a major concern,” said Dr Tony Cox, medical director of the ICGP.

Our feedback shows that there is genuine worry that the promised rapid access to ultrasound scans and hospital care, will not be delivered.

“The findings also demonstrate that there is a cohort of GPs who will not opt to provide services due to concerns related to conscientious objection.”

“Both in the development of guidelines and in advocating for the necessary resources the
College’s primary concern is patient safety and quality of care,” Cox said.

The ICGP will hold an EGM on 2 December to discuss GPs providing abortion services.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		13 people dead after 'horrific' mass shooting at bar in California
    81,124  133
    2
    		How I Spend My Money: A doctor in Galway on €59,500 saving for her own home
    46,652  52
    3
    		US attorney general Jeff Sessions is resigning at Trump's request
    44,805  56
    Fora
    1
    		Ikea has gone cold on opening another Irish store - because it's focused online instead
    493  0
    2
    		Facebook is backing Ireland 'for the long-term' as it moves HQ
    272  0
    3
    		Cork startup Milis Bio wants to lure soft drink giants with its sweet-tasting proteins
    166  0
    The42
    1
    		Remarkable last-gasp comeback sees Man United seal priceless Champions League win over Juventus
    43,558  67
    2
    		As it happened: Juventus v Man United, Champions League
    43,206  63
    3
    		How well do you remember Ireland's painful World Cup exits at the hands of Argentina?
    29,565  14
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Una Healy is making headlines because she wants a friendship with Ben Foden
    9,877  0
    2
    		Zoella's fans are raging over her new book telling them how to make sandwiches and go for a walk
    8,179  2
    3
    		Emma Thompson asked Prince William for a smooch when she was getting her damehood ... it's The Dredge
    5,232  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    US
    Explainer: The US president, the CNN journalist and the case of a doctored video
    Explainer: The US president, the CNN journalist and the case of a doctored video
    California bar shooter identified as 28-year-old US Marine veteran
    There could be a new US visa for Irish citizens - if it's approved by Congress
    COURTS
    Schoolgirl whose mother is being prosecuted for buying abortion pills 'is potential victim of crime'
    Schoolgirl whose mother is being prosecuted for buying abortion pills 'is potential victim of crime'
    Judge dismisses former Garda Commissioner O'Sullivan's defamation application
    Garda convicted over possessing child pornography images
    COURT
    Remaining motorists affected by Setanta Insurance collapse should get their money by Christmas
    Remaining motorists affected by Setanta Insurance collapse should get their money by Christmas
    US mail bomb suspect appears in New York court
    Teenager 'removed from classroom and questioned by police' over abortion pills
    IRELAND
    Big stage for Larmour to shine, O'Brien back and one unlucky lock misses out
    Big stage for Larmour to shine, O'Brien back and one unlucky lock misses out
    'It's good to have him back' - Apologetic Kyle Lafferty returns to Northern Ireland squad for Dublin friendy
    Henshaw happy to cover fullback but focused on perfecting centre play

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie