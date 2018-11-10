This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 10 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nine die in California wildfires as tens of thousands forced to flee

Dozens are reported missing.

By AFP Saturday 10 Nov 2018, 8:15 AM
24 minutes ago 987 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4332898
Firefighters tackling the blaze.
Image: AP/PA Images
Firefighters tackling the blaze.
Firefighters tackling the blaze.
Image: AP/PA Images

NINE PEOPLE WERE declared dead and tens of thousands evacuated their homes on Friday as fierce wildfires raged across the western US state of California, with one rapidly spreading blaze threatening the famed resort of Malibu.

All of the fatalities were reported in a massive late-season inferno in the town of Paradise, in Butte County north of the state capital Sacramento, where the entire population of 26,000 was ordered to leave, officials said.

The fast moving blaze, known as the Camp Fire, began Thursday morning. Fanned by strong winds, it has scorched 70,000 acres and has not been contained, the California Fire Department (Cal Fire) said.

Two other fires broke out in southern California, one in Ventura County near Thousand Oaks, where a Marine Corps veteran shot dead 12 people in a country music bar on Wednesday night.

“The magnitude of destruction we have seen is really unbelievable and heartbreaking and our hearts go to everybody who has been affected by this,” said Mark Ghilarducci, the director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

Late Friday Butte County Sheriff Korey Honea updated the Camp Fire death toll. 

“It’s my sad duty to confirm that we now have a total of nine fatalities,” he said, four more fatalities beyond the five reported earlier.

Details were limited, and Honea did not release names of the victims.

“I don’t have all of the details because we have investigators out on the field attempting to get to those locations” where the casualties were reported, Honea said at a press conference.

But he did say that four people were found inside a vehicle in the Paradise area, while another was found nearby outside the vehicle. Three more were found outside a residence, and one inside a house.

Dozens of other people were reported missing.

Harrowing escapes

Residents who managed to escape Paradise posted harrowing videos to social media as they drove through tunnels of swirling smoke and orange flames to outrun the wildfire.

The flames destroyed hundreds of homes, a hospital, a gas station, several restaurants and numerous vehicles in Paradise, officials said.

An AFP photographer on the scene saw houses enveloped in flames, while others had already been reduced to ashes and cars burned to husks.

Authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders for more than 52,000 people in the scenic area in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains, including some residents of Chico, population 93,000, near Paradise.

California Governor-elect Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency to provide assistance to the fire-hit areas.

More than 2,200 firefighters were battling the blaze, backed up by helicopters and water tankers.

California Wildfires Firefighters tackling the blaze. Source: Reed Saxon via PA

“The whole lower side of Paradise is totally engulfed in flames right now,” Kevin Winstead, a resident of nearby Magalia, told KIEM TV. “All of it is engulfed in flames right now.

“Not one home will be left standing,” he said. “I’m devastated.”

“We’re just hoping that our brand new home that we were hoping to move into tomorrow is not burned to the ground,” Winstead said. “We’re kind of all shaking right now.”

‘I pray everyone is safe’

In southern California, authorities said around 105,000 people had left their homes.

The Ventura County Fire Department said the “Woolsey Fire” had burned around 35,000 acres, and evacuation orders were issued for some 88,000 homes in the county and neighboring Los Angeles County.

“It is critical that residents pay close attention to evacuation orders,” the Los Angeles County Fire Department said on Twitter. “This is a very dangerous wind-driven fire.”

The “Woolsey Fire” has jumped Highway 101 near the town of Agoura Hills and portions of the main coastal north-south artery have been shut down, triggering mandatory evacuations, including the entire city of Malibu.

“We heard this was coming so we set up on the sprinklers and we hosed the whole house down,” said Patrick Henry, a Malibu resident. “We pretty much had enough time to get the dogs in the trunk.”

Southern California Wildfires The sun sets through the smoke of a wildfire burning behind Highway 101 closed in both directions outside of Calabasas, California. Source: AP/PA Images

The resort is one of the most in-demand locations in California for Hollywood stars seeking privacy and luxury, and has been home to Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson, Jennifer Aniston, Halle Berry, Charlize Theron, Brad Pitt and a host of other celebrities.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, who lives just north of coastal Malibu in Calabasas, revealed on Instagram that she was forced to flee her home. 

“Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe,” she said.

Actress Alyssa Milano, one of Kardashian’s neighbors in Calabasas, wrote on Twitter that she was also evacuated.

“Horses are finally safe. My children are safe. My home is in jeopardy but… everything with a heartbeat is safe,” she said.

Director Guillermo del Toro tweeted that Bleak House, his museum of horror movie memorabilia, was also in the path of the flames.

© AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Two men jailed for sex assault on sleeping girl in Dublin nightclub
    76,463  0
    2
    		Melbourne stabbing rampage being treated as terrorist attack
    49,869  90
    3
    		France grounds Ryanair plane to force €525,000 subsidy repayment
    38,064  24
    Fora
    1
    		Award-winning Cork startup Thalman Health is headed for liquidation
    417  0
    2
    		'We thought it'd blow up into a billion-dollar app overnight. Sometimes you get carried away'
    364  0
    3
    		Zara's owner is shuttering an Irish operation used to handle over €1 billion in global online sales
    56  0
    The42
    1
    		'He doesn't need protecting': BOD defends Sexton after England coach's accusations
    36,882  34
    2
    		James McClean issues statement to Stoke City supporters
    32,228  45
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    25,322  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Despite taking the last four years off, British media maintains an unhealthy relationship with Cheryl
    8,575  0
    2
    		Emma Stone has proven once again that she's one of the best chat show guests in Hollywood
    4,739  0
    3
    		Men, please don't propose to your girlfriend if it involves stealing the limelight from her
    4,296  7

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    US
    Florida is on the verge of another election recount; Trump calls it 'a disgrace'
    Florida is on the verge of another election recount; Trump calls it 'a disgrace'
    California bar shooter Ian David Long suspected of suffering from PTSD
    Explainer: The US president, the CNN journalist and the case of a doctored video
    COURTS
    Solicitor tells High Court she was discriminated against because she is 'a woman and a black African'
    Solicitor tells High Court she was discriminated against because she is 'a woman and a black African'
    The 5 at 5: Friday
    Cocaine-snorting gunman jailed for 11 years for plotting to murder a Dublin man
    GARDAí
    Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland
    Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland
    Concern for brother and sister who have gone missing in Dublin
    Appeal to find girl missing from Co Kildare
    DUBLIN
    The Little Museum of Dublin is on the move... to the building next door
    The Little Museum of Dublin is on the move... to the building next door
    Cunning plans, 900kg and bajada - Ireland's November Tests go up a gear
    Search launched after prisoner escapes from Dublin courthouse

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie