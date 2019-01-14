Gardaí find €3k drug stash after suspected serial bike thieves arrested in Cork

GARDÁÍ IN MALLOW got more than they bargained for this weekend after discovering a stash of drugs while investigating suspected serial bike thieves.

As part of the operation, gardaí had increased patrols in the Castlepark area of Mallow where a number of bicycles have been stolen recently.

Whilst on patrol in the early hours of Sunday, officers stopped and searched a car in the Castlepark Avenue area of the town. The driver was arrested and charged in relation to road traffic offences. He has since appeared before the courts.

As part of a follow-up operation, gardaí carried out a search at a house in Maple Square, Mallow, and seized five bicycles believed to be stolen. Suspected cannabis and cocaine with an estimated value of €3,000 was also seized and will now be sent for analysis.

One of the seized bikes is valued at over €3,000.

Two men were arrested at the scene and detained at Mallow Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. They have both since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

Speaking at Mallow Station today, Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant John Kelly said: “Last year we launched the ‘Lock It or Lose It’ campaign which was focused on raising awareness for better bicycle security. We would advise that you spend 10% to 20% of the value of your bike of two locks and lock your bike tightly to an immovable object.

“Take a photo of your bike, note the serial number and email it back to yourself so you have a record of it forever and to lock your bike indoors or in well-lit areas if possible.

“I would also ask that if anyone who has had their bicycle stolen recently and has not reported it to gardaí, to do so. We regularly post photos of bicycles we’ve recovered on the Garda website www.garda.ie to try and reunite them with the owner.”