Ireland to accept migrants from Malta following EU deal to relocate almost 300 people

49 migrants stranded out at sea on NGO boats have fianlly been given permission to disembark in Malta.

THE IRISH GOVERNMENT is in discussions to receive a number of migrants from Malta after EU countries stuck a deal with the Mediterranean country to accept them.

Almost 50 migrants who were stranded at sea for weeks aboard two rescue ships arrived in Malta today following the deal, ending a standoff was branded “shameful” by rights groups.

“An ad hoc agreement has been reached,” Malta Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said, adding that the deal included a decision on the fate of 249 rescued migrants already on the island.

He also said that of the total of 298 migrants, 176 would be sent to Germany, France, Portugal, Ireland, Romania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Italy.

Another 78 will be allowed to stay in Malta, and 44 Bangladeshi migrants will be sent back to their country.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Department of Justice said discussions were ongoing with Maltese authorities and the European Commission to see if assistance can be provided “in a spirit of solidarity and mutual cooperation”.

Ecstatic cheers

The 49 migrants, including a baby and several children, were rescued by two boats on 22 and 29 December while attempting to make the dangerous Mediterranean crossing from North Africa to Europe.

But with no country allowing them to dock, they were left stranded off the coast of Malta, suffering sea sickness and dehydration, with some briefly refusing food and an onboard doctor warning of psychological stress.

There were ecstatic cheers on board the Sea-Watch 3 when a crew member told them “we have a safe port, it’s over”, according to a video tweeted by the German NGO Sea Watch International.

The migrants arrived in Malta this afternoon after being transferred from the Sea-Watch 3 and Dutch-flagged Albrecht Penck ships to Maltese coastguard vessels.

‘Shameful’

Those pulled to safety by the two rescue ships had been unable to disembark because of a diplomatic deadlock among EU member states, despite an appeal by Pope Francis on Sunday.

“The past weeks have not been Europe’s finest hour … If human values and solidarity are not upheld, then it is not Europe,” said EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos.

Amnesty International’s Southern Europe researcher Elisa De Pieri said the time taken to reach a decision on the migrants’ fate was “shameful”.

“The dangerous, unseemly spectacle of politicians bickering whilst women, men and children are stranded in a sea of cruel indifference, must not be repeated,” she said.

“The Italian and Maltese authorities have brazenly undermined the search and rescue system and used people as pawns to negotiate migration policies.”

Muscat, who has previously complained that his country has to bear an unfair share of migrant numbers, insisted Malta had “never closed its ports and it is still a safe port”.

With additional reporting from AFP.