Man (28) appears in court accused murdering Fermanagh woman

MURDERED FERMANAGH WOMAN Pauline Kilkenny, whose body was found in her isolated home earlier this week was stabbed 30 times in the head, neck, back and torso, it can be revealed.

It is understood among the horrific wounds inflicted on the 59-year-old included eight stab wounds to her head and neck, two to the right side of her torso and 20 stab wounds to her back. She also suffered a number of serious head injuries caused by blunt force trauma.

Today 28-year-old former Cavan man Joseph Dolan appeared before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court accused of her murder. Handcuffed, weeping and dressed in a green tracksuit, Dolan, of no fixed abode in Enniskillen spoke only once to confirm his name.

A detective sergeant said he could connect Dolan to the charge and District Judge John Meehan remanded Dolan back into custody until 10 December.

His solicitor Gary Black said there would be no application for bail.

A 26-year-old woman who was also arrested and questioned about the killing was later released unconditionally.

Kilkenny, who lived alone in her isolate bungalow a mile off the Cornacully Road, halfway between Belcoo and Garrison, was found by her sister around lunchtime on Tuesday.

She had been working at Lilley’s Centra on the Lough Shore Road in Enniskillen for the last two years. However, concerns were raised when she did not show up for work on Monday after having booked a few days off.

In a statement, the family said they were coming “to terms with the devastating loss of our beautiful, vibrant daughter, sister, aunt and friend”, said she would be remembered for her “incredible personality”.

“Our time will be spent remembering Pauline for the incredible person she was and feeling so grateful to have lived her life with her,” they said in the statement, released by the PSNI.