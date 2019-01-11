This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 11 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (54) accused of impersonating doctor during circumcision of 10-month baby boy

The infant needed emergency medical attention and was hospitalised for two weeks.

By Tom Tuite Friday 11 Jan 2019, 5:36 PM
1 hour ago 4,780 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4435871
Image: Shutterstock/oleandra
Image: Shutterstock/oleandra

A 54-YEAR-OLD MAN has been charged with endangerment of life and impersonating a doctor in connection with a crude circumcision carried out on a 10-month old baby boy.

The infant needed emergency medical attention and was hospitalised for two weeks.

Father-of-six, Philip Ogbewe, 54, from Nigeria but living in Ireland 20 years and residing at Green Lanes, Drogheda, Co Louth allegedly used a surgical blade on the infant during a circumcision just over three years ago.

The baby boy needed a blood transfusion and required surgery at Mullingar Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar and later at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin.

He had initially been charged in November with assault causing harm to the baby boy in a midlands town on a date in December 2015.

He was refused bail on 16 November last.

Ogbewe appeared again at Cloverhill District Court today when the assault charge was withdrawn and replaced with two other allegations, following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The new charges are for reckless endangerment of life by performing a home circumcision on the baby which led to serious haemorrhaging which created a substantial risk of death or serious harm.

That alleged offence is under Section 13 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act

The second charge was under Section 41.b of the Medical Practitioners Act for falsely representing himself as a medical practitioner. The offences, on conviction, can result in sentences of up to five or seven years.

Garda Sergeant Paul Carney told Judge Victor Blake the accused made no reply when charged today.

The DPP has directed Philip Ogbewe was face trial on indictment, meaning the case would go before a circuit court judge and jury.

He could also be sent forward to the circuit court on signed pleas should that arise, Garda Sergeant Carney told Judge Blake.

The sergeant objected to bail citing the seriousness of the case.

Defence counsel Niall Flynn (instructed by Brid Mimnagh solicitor) pleaded for bail.

He said his client, who has already surrendered his passport, was of limited means but would lodge €1,000, which was a substantial amount for him.

Flynn said his client was prepared to sign on four times daily at his local garda station, would obey a curfew, have a mobile phone on which he would only be contacted by gardai and he would refrain from using all social media.

Flynn submitted that his client would not leave the Drogheda area except for court appearances and appointments with his legal team.

However, Judge Blake refused bail.

The accused, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, was remanded in custody pending the preparation of a book of evidence to appear again on 18 January next. Legal aid was granted.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		The line-up for tonight's Late Late Show is pretty impressive
    61,714  66
    2
    		Car smashes into front of Dublin house, causing extensive damage
    59,489  23
    3
    		'An inspiration to all': BBC weather presenter Dianne Oxberry dies aged 51
    48,642  4
    Fora
    1
    		Tayto Park wants humanoid robots to make the queue at its water ride more entertaining
    314  0
    2
    		'The stench of GamerCon harmed us. We still get complaints about it and we weren't even involved'
    197  0
    3
    		Why bigger brands shouldn't feel threatened by Instagram-savvy challengers
    171  0
    The42
    1
    		How they stand: The state of play across the Champions Cup pools
    34,797  21
    2
    		Good news for fans as Munster's European pool decider set for free-to-air TV
    23,671  14
    3
    		Faster, higher, holier: Vatican Athletics gets Olympic blessing
    19,020  23
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Jameela Jamil 'sending love' to Khloé Kardashian shouldn't come as a surprise
    7,350  1
    2
    		The public is desperate for an update on Cian and Delia after their episode of First Dates
    5,842  0
    3
    		Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have added a new squad member... it's The Dredge
    5,041  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man (54) accused of impersonating doctor during circumcision of 10-month baby boy
    Man (54) accused of impersonating doctor during circumcision of 10-month baby boy
    Man appears in court and a second man arrested in connection with Strokestown incident
    Murdered Limerick criminal acquired houses through proceeds of crime, court rules
    GARDAí
    Fire breaks out at hotel to be used as Direct Provision centre on Leitrim-Roscommon border
    Fire breaks out at hotel to be used as Direct Provision centre on Leitrim-Roscommon border
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Bray
    DUBLIN
    Dublin ladies set for two Croke Park league outings as Mayo double-header confirmed
    Dublin ladies set for two Croke Park league outings as Mayo double-header confirmed
    Dublin Airport fined €600,000 over security queue delays
    Poll: Have you ever visited Trinity College?
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Do you think MPs will back Theresa May's Brexit deal?
    Poll: Do you think MPs will back Theresa May's Brexit deal?
    Evening Poll: Are you doing Dry January this year?
    Poll: Do you care if a wall is built along the US-Mexico border?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie