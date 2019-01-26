Man arrested after gardaí catch him driving at 200km/h in 100km/h zone

A MOTORIST IN Kerry has been arrested for dangerous driving after he was caught travelling at double the speed limit.

Kerry Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint on main Castleisland to Limerick Road last night when the driver was caught, according to gardaí.

The man was travelling at 200km/h in 100km/h zone.

He was arrested at the scene for dangerous driving and charged for court.

Following the man’s arrest, gardaí issued a warning to drivers asking them to slow down.

“Driver put their own and others lives at risk by driving at such a ridiculous speed,” An Garda Síochána tweeted.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.