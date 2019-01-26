This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 26 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man arrested after gardaí catch him driving at 200km/h in 100km/h zone

He was arrested at the scene for dangerous driving and charged for court.

By Adam Daly Saturday 26 Jan 2019, 5:07 PM
50 minutes ago 7,859 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4461327
Image: An Garda Síochána/Twitter
Image: An Garda Síochána/Twitter

A MOTORIST IN Kerry has been arrested for dangerous driving after he was caught travelling at double the speed limit.  

Kerry Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint on main Castleisland to Limerick Road last night when the driver was caught, according to gardaí. 

The man was travelling at 200km/h in 100km/h zone.

He was arrested at the scene for dangerous driving and charged for court. 

Following the man’s arrest, gardaí issued a warning to drivers asking them to slow down. 

“Driver put their own and others lives at risk by driving at such a ridiculous speed,” An Garda Síochána tweeted. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'The loss of a loved one is traumatic enough without this': People asked to report photos of fatal M50 crash
    183,267  70
    2
    		'The shop meant everything': Beloved local greengrocer shuts down after 55 years in business
    63,036  48
    3
    		Rescuers recover body of Spanish boy who fell down well
    51,373  23
    Fora
    1
    		Freshly Chopped might have to rethink its menu thanks to Brexit
    379  0
    2
    		Brexit is poison - but there's still hope for prosperity when it comes to Irish tech
    130  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Arsenal vs Man United, FA Cup fourth round
    43,880  17
    2
    		'My Dad has always said, 'this is the land my children are going to prosper in''
    34,699  21
    3
    		Alexis Sanchez comes back to haunt Arsenal as Man United secure FA Cup win at the Emirates
    30,936  58
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Irish radio stations, please take a break from playing that Sweet But Psycho song
    7,584  6
    2
    		The Body Coach is scarlet over the reaction to his dishes on last night's Late Late
    6,680  1
    3
    		Hozier reminded the nation just how shameful it is be to labelled 'no craic'
    5,290  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man who ran at gardaí with knife after assaulting girlfriend gets partially suspended sentence
    Man who ran at gardaí with knife after assaulting girlfriend gets partially suspended sentence
    Man charged with possessing imitation firearm at family law court in December
    Man jailed for eight-and-a-half years for sexual assault, exploitation and defilement of 13 year-old girl
    HEALTH
    5 ways to know you're dehydrated and why it even matters
    5 ways to know you're dehydrated and why it even matters
    'The largest strike in the health service’s history looms': Talks to avoid nurses strike have collapsed
    CervicalCheck support group says smear test delays are 'totally unacceptable'
    GARDAí
    Man arrested after gardaí catch him driving at 200km/h in 100km/h zone
    Man arrested after gardaí catch him driving at 200km/h in 100km/h zone
    Two people killed in single-vehicle collision in Monaghan
    'The loss of a loved one is traumatic enough without this': People asked to report photos of fatal M50 crash
    DUBLIN
    Here's what's happening in Dublin and Cork for Chinese New Year
    Here's what's happening in Dublin and Cork for Chinese New Year
    Appeal launched to help locate 62 year-old man missing from Dublin
    Here's what the new Clerys Quarter will look like

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie