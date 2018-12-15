This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 15 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (40s) dies after being struck by car in Cork city

Gardaí are now investigating the collision which occurred this morning.

By Adam Daly Saturday 15 Dec 2018, 9:26 AM
10 minutes ago 986 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4397610
File image
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
File image
File image
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A MAN IN his 40s has died after being struck by a car on the N27 Airport Road in Cork city in the early hours of the morning. 

Gardaí are now investigating the collision which occurred shortly after 5.30am this morning. 

The driver of the car was arrested and is currently in custody at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The male pedestrian’s body has been taken to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

The N27 Airport Road is currently closed and diversions are in place so that garda forensic collision investigators can carry out an examination of the area. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Jo'Burger Group goes into liquidation and closes Dublin restaurants
    73,962  39
    2
    		'You called me nebulous!': Juncker explains remarks after heated exchange with Theresa May goes viral
    54,146  79
    3
    		Man who fled Ireland and changed identity after driving car into group of friends given six-year sentence
    36,251  26
    Fora
    1
    		'Your business becomes part of who you are. That makes it harder to shake off criticism'
    122  0
    2
    		Losses have narrowed at fintech firm TransferMate as it goes all in on its US expansion
    44  0
    The42
    1
    		20-year-old Irish defender Masterson named in Liverpool squad for clash with Man Utd
    26,081  29
    2
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    21,343  6
    3
    		Taylor and Wahlstrom safely on weight for world-title showdown at Madison Square Garden
    20,653  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		So it begins: Emma Watson shared her first photo with Saoirse Ronan from the set of Little Women
    9,922  0
    2
    		Dermot Bannon said 200 people showed up to have a nose around his gaff when it went on sale
    5,545  0
    3
    		7 Christmas gifts that your mam might actually use
    4,782  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man raped child while on bail for sexual abuse offences
    Man raped child while on bail for sexual abuse offences
    Case by Jackson and Olding to recover legal costs dismissed by judge in Belfast
    Man who fled Ireland and changed identity after driving car into group of friends given six-year sentence
    HEALTH
    Health body apologises after email addresses of 200 job applicants are incorrectly shared in email
    Health body apologises after email addresses of 200 job applicants are incorrectly shared in email
    'A genuinely historic moment': Abortion legislation passes through the Seanad
    Colds, flus and bugs: How to stay healthy and fight infections this Christmas season
    GARDAí
    Man (40s) dies after being struck by car in Cork city
    Man (40s) dies after being struck by car in Cork city
    'It's very disappointing': Garda probe launched as TD's office covered in urine and anti-abortion graffiti
    Taxi driver robbed at knifepoint and vehicle stolen during late night attack in Drogheda
    DUBLIN
    GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses after cash-in-transit van robbed at gunpoint
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after cash-in-transit van robbed at gunpoint
    Armed robbers steal cash from Dublin supermarket
    Devastating fire that killed pregnant woman and three children was caused by tea light

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie