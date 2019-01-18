Man (40s) arrested at 450-plant growhouse in Waterford business park

Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man and seized a large quantity of drugs after a raid on a Waterford growhouse today.

In a planned operation, gardaí from Tramore Garda Station, assisted by the Regional Armed Support Unit, searched a premises at Riverstown Business Park in Tramore.

They uncovered a large cannabis cultivation operation with up to 450 plants growing in the building.

The seizure has an estimated street value of €360,000.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Tramore Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.