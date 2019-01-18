This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 18 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (40s) arrested at 450-plant growhouse in Waterford business park

The seizure has an estimated street value of €360,000.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 18 Jan 2019, 5:53 PM
47 minutes ago 4,512 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4448045

growhouse Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man and seized a large quantity of drugs after a raid on a Waterford growhouse today.

In a planned operation, gardaí from Tramore Garda Station, assisted by the Regional Armed Support Unit, searched a premises at Riverstown Business Park in Tramore.

They uncovered a large cannabis cultivation operation with up to 450 plants growing in the building.

growhouse waterford Source: An Garda Síochána

The seizure has an estimated street value of €360,000.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Tramore Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		One person shot dead and another seriously injured outside gym in Swords, Co Dublin
    188,332  89
    2
    		Two women hospitalised in car crash with Britain's Prince Philip that left royal uninjured
    85,346  94
    3
    		Coombe hospital denies board intervened to refuse abortion for woman with a fatal foetal diagnosis
    78,516  257
    Fora
    1
    		'I sold my business for €6m. To get the best deal, you can't be afraid to walk away'
    213  0
    2
    		Salesforce thinks the housing crisis will ease by the time it brings 1,500 new jobs to Dublin
    154  0
    The42
    1
    		'This is a team who is absolutely capable of winning the Heineken Cup'
    28,635  57
    2
    		O'Mahony passed fit to start in Munster's showdown with Exeter Chiefs
    17,432  27
    3
    		Join The42 for a special Six Nations preview event with Simon Zebo
    17,125  72
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Saoirse Ronan had no chill while telling Phillip and Holly how much she loved them on This Morning
    16,966  2
    2
    		First Dates viewers couldn't get their heads around Lorraine from Limerick and her dessert-stealing
    7,262  0
    3
    		Sophie Turner said her hair requirement for Game of Thrones was 'really disgusting'... it's The Dredge
    6,029  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Violent rapist who 'didn't participate fully' in sex-offender treatment to be released this weekend
    Violent rapist who 'didn't participate fully' in sex-offender treatment to be released this weekend
    State's longest serving prisoner appealing after losing bid for two temporary release days a year
    Dublin man whose gun jammed when he tried to shoot ex-girlfriend jailed for eight years
    GARDAí
    Man (40s) arrested at 450-plant growhouse in Waterford business park
    Man (40s) arrested at 450-plant growhouse in Waterford business park
    Gardaí believe fatal shooting outside Swords gym connected to local drugs trade
    Concern for man missing from Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Nine Dublin Bus routes to be operated by Go Ahead from Sunday onwards
    Nine Dublin Bus routes to be operated by Go Ahead from Sunday onwards
    Man questioned over alleged sexual assault at Dublin hotel in December
    Tech firm Salesforce to add 1,500 employees in significant Dublin investment
    COURT
    High Court deems house with sauna and jacuzzi, apartment and €72k cash are proceeds of crime
    High Court deems house with sauna and jacuzzi, apartment and €72k cash are proceeds of crime
    Retired surgeon groped genitals of patient (15) while resting his head on his chest, jury hears
    Irishman agrees to be extradited to Netherlands over body chopped up and dumped in canal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie