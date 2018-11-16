Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine

A MAN HAS been arrested following the seizure of an estimated €145,000 worth of cocaine in Dublin.

At around 4pm, a car was stopped just outside Sheepmore Estate in Blanchardstown during an intelligence-led operation, conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organisation Crime Bureau.

A search of the car uncovered just over two kilogrammes of cocaine with an estimated street value of €145,000 (subject to analysis).

The sole occupant of the car, a 39-year-old man, was arrested at the scene.

He is currently detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.