Thursday 22 November, 2018
Man bailed after being arrested following discovery of two explosive devices in London flat

Detectives do not believe that the arrested man has linked to any terrorist organisations.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 10:21 PM
45 minutes ago 1,534 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4355778
Craven Park, Harlesden, London
Image: Google Maps
Craven Park, Harlesden, London
Craven Park, Harlesden, London
Image: Google Maps

A MAN WHO was arrested after two improvised explosive devices were found at flat in London has been bailed. 

Police were called to the address at Craven Park, Harlesden at 9.34am yesterday morning to reports of two suspicious devices found in an unoccupied flat which was in the process of being refurbished. 

As a precaution, the block of flats were evacuated and local road closures were put in place while specialist officers assessed the two devices. 

Initial assessments found that they were both improvised explosive devices (IEDs). 

The two devices were subsequently made safe and recovered from the flat. They are now undergoing further forensic examinations. 

A 48-year-old man was arrested at a residential address in north London today on suspicion of an offence contrary to Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act 1883. 

He was taken to a south London police station where he was further arrested for possession of Class A and Class B drugs. 

He has been bailed to a date in late December. 

The investigation continues to be led by detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command. 

At this early stage of the investigation, detectives do not believe that the arrested man has linked to any terrorist organisations, or that there are any ongoing public safety issues.

Further searches were also conducted in and around the block of flats and the area has now been deemed safe.

Cordons around the block of flats were lifted at around 6pm yesterday, at which point residents were able to return to their homes. 

Met Police has asked the public to remain vigilant and, if they see or hear something suspicious, to trust their instincts and report it to police on 0800 789 321. 

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

