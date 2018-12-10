Man (26) arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in Co Down

A 26-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested as police in Northern Ireland launch a murder investigation after the discovery of a body of a man.

The body of a 29-year-old man was discovered in the Burrendale Park Road area of Newcastle, Co Down at the weekend.

Police received a report a 1.45pm on Saturday that the body of a man had been discovered at a flat.

Following a post-mortem examination yesterday, the PSNI is now treating the death as murder.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is in custody and is assisting the PSNI with their enquiries.

“I am appealing to anyone with information which may assist my investigation to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 712 of 08/12/18,” PSNI detective chief inspector Peter McKenna said.

Alternatively, information can be anonymously passed to UK Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.