Man arrested over death in Athy released without charge

A MAN ARRESTED over the fatal stabbing of 34-year-old David Boland in Kildare has been released by gardaí.

Boland, originally from Nurney, died from injuries sustained in the incident on Duke Street in Athy early on Thursday morning.

It’s understood he arrived at the scene at around 5.30am in the morning, when a house party was taking place in the area.

He received treatment for his injuries at Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise but later died from his injuries.

Two men in their 20s were arrested in connection with the incident.

One man was detained yesterday and questioned at Newbridge Garda Station. He was released last night without charge, gardaí have said.

The second man is still being held at Nass Garda Station.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Athy Garda Station on 059 863 4210, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.