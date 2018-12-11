Man arrested in connection with death of woman on farm earlier this year

A MAN HAS been arrested as part of an investigation into the death of a woman on a farm in Co Galway earlier this year.
A woman in her mid-70s was fatally injured when she was struck by an agricultural vehicle on a farm located near Boula on the outskirts of Portumna on 27 April.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the woman was pronounced dead short time later.
A man in his in his 50s was arrested in Co Galway this morning and is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Loughrea Garda Station.
COMMENTS (2)