Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 11 December, 2018
Man arrested in connection with death of woman on farm earlier this year

A woman in her 70s was fatally injured when she was struck by an agricultural vehicle on a farm in Galway in April.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 3:32 PM
GARDA - CAR File photo Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A MAN HAS been arrested as part of an investigation into the death of a woman on a farm in Co Galway earlier this year.

A woman in her mid-70s was fatally injured when she was struck by an agricultural vehicle on a farm located near Boula on the outskirts of Portumna on 27 April.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the woman was pronounced dead short time later.

A man in his in his 50s was arrested in Co Galway this morning and is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Loughrea Garda Station.

