Man arrested in connection with Roscommon eviction

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with events surrounding an eviction in Strokestown in Co Roscommon last month.

The property in Falsk was repossessed by private security personnel on 16 December.

There were scuffles with the family who lived in the house and with people who had turned up to support them.

Eight people were injured during the incident, three of whom required hospital treatment. A number of vehicles were set on fire, and a dog was also seriously injured and had to be put down as a result.

As part of ongoing investigations into the incident, a 54-year-old man was arrested by gardaí this morning.

The man was arrested in Co Mayo and is currently being detained at Castlerea Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

The incident led to a number of protests and the issue was raised in the Dáil.

Video footage from the incident shows two local gardaí in attendance, outside the gates of the property. There has been criticism of the gardaí because they did not intervene in altercations between security staff and the family’s supporters.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has rejected any suggestion that his members are supervising evictions or that they would stand by and allow violence to occur at one.

Gardaí said investigations are continuing.