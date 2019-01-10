This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 10 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man arrested in connection with Roscommon eviction

The property was repossessed by private security personnel last month.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 10 Jan 2019, 12:25 PM
1 hour ago 9,459 Views 47 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4432891

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with events surrounding an eviction in Strokestown in Co Roscommon last month.

The property in Falsk was repossessed by private security personnel on 16 December.

There were scuffles with the family who lived in the house and with people who had turned up to support them.

Eight people were injured during the incident, three of whom required hospital treatment. A number of vehicles were set on fire, and a dog was also seriously injured and had to be put down as a result.

As part of ongoing investigations into the incident, a 54-year-old man was arrested by gardaí this morning.

The man was arrested in Co Mayo and is currently being detained at Castlerea Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

The incident led to a number of protests and the issue was raised in the Dáil. 

Video footage from the incident shows two local gardaí in attendance, outside the gates of the property. There has been criticism of the gardaí because they did not intervene in altercations between security staff and the family’s supporters.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has rejected any suggestion that his members are supervising evictions or that they would stand by and allow violence to occur at one.

Gardaí said investigations are continuing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (47)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Bray
    56,247  23
    2
    		How I Spend My Money: A junior doctor in Mayo making €85,000 who wants to buy a €250,000 apartment in Dublin
    54,689  70
    3
    		HSE warning after three die of infection that causes meningitis and septicaemia
    47,875  27
    Fora
    1
    		'When you start your own business it's not always 9 to 5, sometimes it's more like 24/7'
    226  0
    2
    		'We've quite a bit of ambition left': IT giant Ergo is aiming to hit €100m in sales next year
    202  0
    3
    		Whiskey is booming, but exporters have been warned of an 'over-dependence' on US sales
    193  0
    The42
    1
    		'She has good morals': Pete Taylor opens up on pre-Rio Olympics split with daughter Katie
    34,881  8
    2
    		'I was sitting beside Nickie Quaid and I was as white as a ghost. I thought I was going to get sick'
    24,339  13
    3
    		Man City put 9 past Burton Albion to keep quadruple dream alive
    24,115  53
    DailyEdge
    1
    		John Legend defended himself after photo emerged of him posing with Harvey Weinstein
    5,475  1
    2
    		Fearne Cotton says she quit Celebrity Juice because she wants to 'feel a bit scared again'
    4,986  0
    3
    		Kate Beckinsale had a gas reaction to being called out for her alleged shift with Pete Davidson... it's The Dredge
    4,799  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Cynthia Owen of Dalkey 'House of Horrors' case suing Irish Daily Mail for defamation
    Cynthia Owen of Dalkey 'House of Horrors' case suing Irish Daily Mail for defamation
    Irish-based online course provider with 4.5 million students enters examinership
    Former Terenure College rugby coach sent for trial over indecent assault of nine boys
    HSE
    Sandyford lab told Simon Harris that CervicalCheck was 'in jeopardy' and urgent action was needed
    Sandyford lab told Simon Harris that CervicalCheck was 'in jeopardy' and urgent action was needed
    Doctors express concern over termination services amid fears of 'risks' to patients' safety
    Simon Harris was warned that smear test backlog was 'intensifying concern' among women
    GARDAí
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Bray
    Ardee investigation: Woman's body removed to hospital for post-mortem
    DUBLIN
    Dublin Airport fined €600,000 over security queue delays
    Dublin Airport fined €600,000 over security queue delays
    Poll: Have you ever visited Trinity College?
    House of Fraser won't be honouring or reissuing Irish gift cards (but it is reissuing British ones)

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie