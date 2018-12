Here’s the scene at Parliament’s gates. Lots of shouting but individual quickly dealt with pic.twitter.com/DNb9cISYZA — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) December 11, 2018 Source: Adam Bienkov /Twitter

POLICE HAVE ARRESTED a man at the gates outside the Palace of Westminster this morning, the Met Police confirmed.

A man was detained and arrested by Carriage Gates on suspicion of trespassing at a protected site at around 11.55am today.

A taser was deployed, police said, and enquiries into the circumstances continue.

MP Penny Mordaunt tweeted out:

“Always in awe at the professionalism, courage and dedication of the police who guard the Palace of Westminster. Thank you all.”