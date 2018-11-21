Man charged after gun and ammunition seized in Limerick

A MAN HAS been charged in Limerick in connection with the seizure of a firearm, which is subject to a technical examination, and ammunition in Limerick yesterday.

A man in his 40s was stopped by gardaí on patrol on the outskirts of Limerick City yesterday evening at around 6pm.

A firearm and ammunition were seized and he was arrested as part of an ongoing operation targeting organised crime in Limerick.

He was detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Henry Street Garda Station.

Gardaí have now charged a man and he is due to appear before Limerick City District Court at 10.30am tomorrow.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.