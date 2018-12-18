This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (42) charged in connection with international money laundering investigation

The man is due to appear before the Criminal Court of Justice at 10.30am this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 18 Dec 2018, 9:43 AM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/4401589
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A 42-YEAR-OLD man has been charged in connection with an international money laundering investigation. 

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau charged the man. 

The alleged offences relate to a total of nine international transfers, with a combined total of around €1.95 million.

The money was received into four separate bank accounts controlled by the suspect at various Irish financial institutions between May 2014 and November 2015. 

The man is due to appear before the Criminal Court of Justice at 10.30am this morning charged in relation to the investigation. 

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

