Man (42) charged in connection with international money laundering investigation

A 42-YEAR-OLD man has been charged in connection with an international money laundering investigation.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau charged the man.

The alleged offences relate to a total of nine international transfers, with a combined total of around €1.95 million.

The money was received into four separate bank accounts controlled by the suspect at various Irish financial institutions between May 2014 and November 2015.

The man is due to appear before the Criminal Court of Justice at 10.30am this morning charged in relation to the investigation.

