This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 25 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man charged with possessing imitation firearm at family law court in December

The man, who is in his mid-forties, was arrested and taken to the Bridewell Garda station following the incident.

By Tom Tuite Friday 25 Jan 2019, 3:13 PM
48 minutes ago 1,735 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4459691
The family law courts in Smithfield where the incident occurred
Image: Google Maps
The family law courts in Smithfield where the incident occurred
The family law courts in Smithfield where the incident occurred
Image: Google Maps

A MAN HAS been charged with possessing an imitation firearm at a family law court in Dublin.

The Phoenix House courts building at Smithfield in Dublin, where Judge Susan Ryan of the Circuit Court was presiding, was evacuated and a major security operation took place at around 11.30am on 20 December last.

Armed gardaí and a bomb disposal team were called in to deal with an incident which was resolved peacefully.

A man in his mid-forties was arrested and taken to the Bridewell Garda station.

He appeared at Dublin District Court two days later charged with the false imprisonment of two women and one count of threatening to kill and cause serious harm.

He was refused bail and cannot be named for legal reasons.

The defendant made his third court appearance when he appeared at Cloverhill District Court today.

Judge Victor Blake heard that an additional charge has been brought.

The man, dressed in a grey tracksuit, stood silently throughout the hearing and has not indicated how he will plead.

Detective Garda Shane Connolly told Blake the defendant “made no reply” when he was charged at the court today. 

The additional charge is under the Firearms Act for unlawful possession of an imitation gun in connection with the incident.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed that he is to face trial on indictment on all the charges, Garda Connolly said.

This means his case is to be sent forward for trial before a judge and jury at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Defence counsel Sharon Rossiter (instructed by solicitor Brian Keenan) told Blake that her client was not making a bail application.

Blake acceded to her request to grant legal aid to her client after noting there was no Garda objection and no change in the defendant’s circumstances.

Blake noted the man consented to appearing via video-link at his next hearing at the same court on 1 February when the case will be listed for mention.

A book of evidence has to be completed by the DPP before he can be returned for trial.

Airport-style scanning equipment has since been installed and security guards are now stationed at the Phoenix House courts.

Comments are closed for legal reasons. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Woman in her 30s killed and man injured in multiple vehicle crash on the M50
    239,666  45
    2
    		'The loss of a loved one is traumatic enough without this': People asked to report photos of fatal M50 crash
    85,354  70
    3
    		'Please don't stop': Emiliano Sala's sister appeal to police after search for missing plane called off
    77,340  35
    Fora
    1
    		Electric car-sharing service GreenMobility hopes to go head to head with GoCar this year
    237  0
    2
    		'An appearance on Dragons' Den tripled our sales. When they re-aired the show, it happened again'
    215  0
    3
    		Limerick waste software firm AMCS is hunting for more deals after its latest acquisition
    202  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Chelsea v Tottenham, Carabao Cup semi-final second leg
    33,340  7
    2
    		Carbery among eight Irish players nominated for EPCR Player of the Year
    23,441  81
    3
    		'I'll promote players that are Irish' - Kenny sets out stall as Irish U21s manager
    20,316  28
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Donegal teenager Ferdia Gallagher has been the talk of Paris Fashion Week
    13,067  1
    2
    		Bertie Ahern categorically denied that he's the subject of *that* viral Whatsapp voice-note ...it's The Dredge
    4,468  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    4,371  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CRIME
    Man jailed for eight-and-a-half years for sexual assault, exploitation and defilement of 13 year-old girl
    Man jailed for eight-and-a-half years for sexual assault, exploitation and defilement of 13 year-old girl
    Criminal Brian Rattigan jailed for nine years for killing former friend
    Dublin man to go on trial over alleged online harassment of women over seven-year period
    COURTS
    Man charged with possessing imitation firearm at family law court in December
    Man charged with possessing imitation firearm at family law court in December
    Stable owner who raped girl receives partially suspended sentence
    Jury in trial of farmer accused of murdering love rival to visit farm where body was found
    HSE
    CervicalCheck support group says smear test delays are 'totally unacceptable'
    CervicalCheck support group says smear test delays are 'totally unacceptable'
    HSE confirms further 1,000 smear retests needed after samples expired due to backlog
    Letters to be sent to 6,000 women about repeat smear test next week
    GARDAí
    'The loss of a loved one is traumatic enough without this': People asked to report photos of fatal M50 crash
    'The loss of a loved one is traumatic enough without this': People asked to report photos of fatal M50 crash
    Gardaí investigating after body of female found on beach in Donegal
    Man dies after being struck by 4x4 in Kildare

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie